Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Taft Midway Driller
Kern County Board of Supervisors actions for Oct. 25
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for the Oct. 25 Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Bakersfield Californian
More Kern County water districts split with larger authority
Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Planning: gun shop mural can stay
A controversial mural depicting a large bullet, the California bear and the words "guns ammo supply" can stay where it is. That was the decision of the Ridgecrest Planning Commission on Oct. 25. Commissioners found the mural's content and artistic merit met city standards and the only issues were the...
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The top curry spot in California serves ‘hearty’ Jamaican dishes, Yelp says
A California restaurant known for its “home cooked Jamaican food” was named the top spot in the state for curry, Yelp says. Yelp released a list of the “Top curry in every state,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen in Bakersfield made the list.
American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
Attorneys for bullied Arvin student discuss the impact on the family
According to the family’s lawyers, the bullied student and his family are now getting threats not just on social media, but even in their local grocery store.
Chipotle opening Delano location in early winter
Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Victory Baptist Church bids fond farewell to Pastor Benjamin Thomas
Pastor E. Benjamin Thomas, III and his wife, Lady Brenda Thomas will be retiring from the position of Senior Pastor, at Victory Baptist Church, Ridgecrest. They have faithfully served the church for 30 years. They are not retiring from ministry, but will continue to serve God as they enter a new season and their next assignment of faith, effective Nov. 1.
Bakersfield businesses share safety concerns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longstanding yet growing problem in Bakersfield is now getting increased scrutiny. The Bakersfield City Council is discussing ways to help businesses across the city stay safe. Businesses are under siege. Business owners have little recourse in dealing with people who have mental disorders or on drugs. Bakersfield businesses need help. […]
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
