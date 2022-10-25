Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Juvenile on bicycle struck fender of car driven by Salina man
A juvenile was injured in an accident just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Gregory Arnold, 44, Salina, was southbound on Roach Street and began to make an eastbound turn onto Pentwood Drive. A juvenile on a bicycle was...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Friends of Salina Animal Shelter giving away straw bales to pet owners
Keeping animals warm and comfortable this winter is the idea behind an upcoming straw bale giveaway. The Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter is planning a Straw Bale Giveaway Day on Nov. 5. During the drive-through event, pet owners can get a free straw bale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. Second.
Drivers injured when car, minivan collide in central Salina
A Salina man was cited after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in the central part of the city. Everett Burdett, 65, of Salina, was eastbound on W. Prescott Avenue in a 2014 Toyota Sienna when he failed to stop at the red light at S. Santa Fe Avenue and struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Charger driven by Kaitlynn Lawrence, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
Stolen tools make for expensive burglary in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a recent burglary in Manhattan. Two men were the victims of a burglary in Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of the 200 block of Blue Earth Plaza. The report from the […]
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
Sting catches men selling stolen John Deere
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A suspicious post on Craigslist led the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest two men, after they listed a stolen John Deere tractor for sale. The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about a post on Craigslist that involved the stolen tractor valued over $36,000. An investigation and an arrangement to […]
ksal.com
New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina
Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
ksal.com
Third Card Skimmer Found
Another card skimmer has been found at a Salina fuel stop. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that staff at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th was alerted to the tampering of the card reader at one of its pumps when an the alarm sounded. Video shows a...
Missing Clay Center man found safe 166 miles from home
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A statewide silver alert has ended after a missing man was found safely in Norton, Kansas. The alert was issued on Tuesday for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. […]
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
WIBW
Suspect’s baseball bat causes $1.7+K in damage to Ogden Shop Quik
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect’s baseball bat has caused more than $1,700 in damage to the Ogden Shop Quik. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officials were called to the Shop Quik in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
Dispute over dog ownership lands man in Kansas jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
