Salina, KS

Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center

Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Drivers injured when car, minivan collide in central Salina

A Salina man was cited after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in the central part of the city. Everett Burdett, 65, of Salina, was eastbound on W. Prescott Avenue in a 2014 Toyota Sienna when he failed to stop at the red light at S. Santa Fe Avenue and struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Charger driven by Kaitlynn Lawrence, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Stolen tools make for expensive burglary in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a recent burglary in Manhattan. Two men were the victims of a burglary in Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of the 200 block of Blue Earth Plaza. The report from the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Sting catches men selling stolen John Deere

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A suspicious post on Craigslist led the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest two men, after they listed a stolen John Deere tractor for sale. The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about a post on Craigslist that involved the stolen tractor valued over $36,000. An investigation and an arrangement to […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina

Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Third Card Skimmer Found

Another card skimmer has been found at a Salina fuel stop. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that staff at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th was alerted to the tampering of the card reader at one of its pumps when an the alarm sounded. Video shows a...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Missing Clay Center man found safe 166 miles from home

CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A statewide silver alert has ended after a missing man was found safely in Norton, Kansas. The alert was issued on Tuesday for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. […]
CLAY CENTER, KS
mhshighlife.com

McPherson Sonic fined

The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business

On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Suspect’s baseball bat causes $1.7+K in damage to Ogden Shop Quik

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect’s baseball bat has caused more than $1,700 in damage to the Ogden Shop Quik. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officials were called to the Shop Quik in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS
Great Bend Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands man in Kansas jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
