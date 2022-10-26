Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon
A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
wrtv.com
Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor
ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
inkfreenews.com
Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates
WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
Truck badly damages CSX train, tracks in Hancock County crash
A CSX train was badly damaged after a truck collided with it early Thursday on State Road 67 between McCordsville and Fortville, an official said.
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory
NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there...
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Noblesville Kroger
Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing.
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
Delphi community hopes arrest brings closure after nearly 6 year nightmare
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of an arrest made in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German spread around the small town like wildfire. “I literally just found out like five minutes ago,” Lisa Bridwell said. “It’s about time.” Many residents told FOX59 hearing of an arrest brought forth a mix of […]
1 dead after train hits car in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
