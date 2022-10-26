Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Punishment revealed for Astros fan who stormed field for Jose Altuve hug, selfie
The Astros fan who rushed onto the field in Game 2 of the ALCS has learned his punishment: a lifetime ban from MLB games. Last Thursday, Jose Angel Alvarado stormed the field in the ninth inning of the game in Houston. He made it all the way to star second baseman Jose Altuve, hugged him, and attempted to take a selfie before being escorted away by security.
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction, pick, odds: Battle of biggest surprises
Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records.
Yardbarker
The latest report on Mets CF Brandon Nimmo’s upcoming free agency
The New York Mets have one important everyday player in Brandon Nimmo, who is set to have a competitive market. The Mets would probably love to keep their centerfielder and leadoff hitter. One report provided the other day shared that the Mets do “feel good” about the likelihood of retaining him.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy to Giants rumors heat up following Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants trade one of their wide receivers on Thursday, and that has some wondering whether the team has a bigger move in store. The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks. The Giants have a weakness at wide receiver, so there has been speculation that they could try to add someone.
Yardbarker
Mike Florio: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen issues possibly linked with Dolphins
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained Friday that marital issues involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have been linked with the Miami Dolphins. "There’s a theory in league circles, and I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Yardbarker
Yankees could bring back one starting pitcher for the 2023 season
Luckily for the New York Yankees, their starting pitching rotation won’t undergo much change during the off-season. Looking over at the crosstown Mets, they have a few big decisions to make in their rotation, gearing up to lose Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Chris Bassitt. However, the Bombers will retain Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, Luis Severino, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas.
Yardbarker
Yankees clearing over $80 million with players hitting free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a busy free agency starting in just a few days, but they will have plenty of financial freedom given the contracts departing. General manager Brian Cashman knew he would have a bit more flexibility this off-season since owner Hal Steinbrenner was preparing for the imminent Aaron Judge contract extension. However, with the Yankees being knocked out of the postseason prematurely and Judge receiving boos despite a historic regular season, the chances of him staying in pinstripes are dwindling.
Yardbarker
Insider: Yankees won't lose 'cash cow' Aaron Judge to free agency
Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.
Yardbarker
Giants reportedly didn't 'trust' Kadarius Toney before trade to Chiefs
There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.
Yardbarker
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Yardbarker
Max Muncy thanks Dodgers fans, says team needed to be better
Max Muncy became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to thank fans for their support on social media after a disappointing end to an overall great 2022 season. Previously, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte also turned to social media to offer fans their end-of-season thoughts express gratitude.
Yardbarker
MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1
Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
Yardbarker
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Yardbarker
Umpire James Hoye made great call on difficult Aledmys Diaz play in Game 1
Umpires typically only get recognition for making bad calls. But umpire James Hoye deserves recognition for making a difficult but excellent call in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Aledmys Diaz was batting for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the 10th inning with his team...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season
The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
