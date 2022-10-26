ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fauci Discusses Covid and Career in Public Health at Harvard IOP Forum

Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke at a Harvard IOP forum on Wednesday. By Grace R. Bida. Anthony S. Fauci, who has led the United States government’s response to Covid-19, reflected on his five-decade career in public service during a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Wednesday.
SFFA Funded by Large Conservative Trusts, Public Filings Show

Edward Blum is the president of Students for Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard for its consideration of race in admissions. By Caleb D. Schwartz. Students For Fair Admissions, the anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard for its consideration of race in its admissions, is largely funded by conservative trusts, according to public filings since 2017.
Harvard Hosts First ‘Disability as Diversity’ Celebration

Harvard's “Disability as Diversity” celebration took place in Science Center Plaza. By Cara J. Chang. Harvard Disability Resources hosted its first “Disability as Diversity” celebration on Wednesday in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Organized by Kate Higgins, associate director of University Disability Resources, the...
