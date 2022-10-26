ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

Week 10 D10 Football Recaps: Ike Caps Unbeaten Regular Season; Simmons Sparks McDowell; Sharpsville Tops LeBoeuf

GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. D9 Recaps • Wagner, Redbank Knock off Central Clarion • Martin, Karns City Top Clearfield • Judge rules Butler Football can participate in D10 playoffs • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
GIRARD, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Releases Football Playoff Brackets

SHARON, Pa. – The teams and matchups are set as District 10 released its football playoff brackets on Saturday. The top seeds include Eisenhower (1A), Farrell (2A), Grove City (3A), Meadville (4A), and McDowell (6A). Cathedral Prep is the only D10 Class 5A school, and thanks to opt-outs from Districts 6 and 8, the Ramblers have advanced to the PIAA tournament where they will face the WPIAL (District 7) champion.
GROVE CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oct. 27, ’22 VB Playoff Recaps: D9 Semifinals Set w/Clarion, OV, ECC, Jburg; St. Marys to D9 3A Finals; Warren, Hickory Win in D10

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Tori Newton had 10 kills and five aces to help top-seeded Elk County Catholic sweep past visiting eighth-seed, Coudersport, 3-0, (25-21, 25-15, 25-10). “It was nice to get our first playoff win,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “I think the girls were a little nervous the first game, but after that game was done they were back to business.”
COUDERSPORT, PA
d9and10sports.com

Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield

KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
CLEARFIELD, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 9 Releases Sites for Class 2A, 3A Volleyball Championships

ST. MARYS, Pa. – District 9 announced the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A volleyball championship matches on Friday afternoon. In Class 3A, No. 1 seed DuBois will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School. In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Keystone will take on No. 2 seed Kane on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at DuBois High School with a time to be announced.
SAINT MARYS, PA
d9and10sports.com

No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick

KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
KARNS CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy