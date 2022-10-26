ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show

Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
OK! Magazine

Stylish Singers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On PDA At The Matrix Awards

Romantic in roses! Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved that they can truly be "Happy Anywhere," — including the Big Apple — earlier this week, packing on the PDA while enjoying a star-studded date night in New York City. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCEOn Wednesday, October 26, the famous couple enjoyed a romantic night out, walking hand-in-hand as they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Matrix Awards in the city's Manhattan borough. Keep scrolling to see more images from Stefani and Shelton's high-profile rendezvous. While attending...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members

God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly Turn

A showdown may be coming up soon for these two. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly TurnSoap Hub. Sheila Carter wants Deacon Sharpe all to herself, but B&B spoilers hint Brooke Logan Forrester’s soon-to-be lack of marital status is an issue. A very serious issue, and it’s not one she’s willing to put up with.

