WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall
Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
thebluebanner.net
Ridges parking deck opens, easing parking tensions
On Oct. 17, a campus-wide email was sent out by UNC Asheville’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Meghan Harte Weyant, alerting everyone that the Ridges parking deck has opened. “As mentioned at the start, the Ridges parking deck has been completed ahead of schedule. You may remember that our...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
WLOS.com
Beer, gingerbread and everything in between. Mark these November events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — November can feel like it's simply an extension of the Christmas/holiday season, and many events scheduled this month reflect that. But there are still some things for those not quite ready to hear "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on a loop for the next two months.
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
WLOS.com
2-year I-40 bridge project to start Monday; here's how to avoid the mess
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Work to replace two bridges on Interstate 40 in Haywood County is about to begin. That means the road will be down to one lane through the winter, impacting interstate drivers. Construction on the two bridges will take place at the same time between...
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
mahoningmatters.com
North Carolina city with Donald Ross municipal course that’s ‘overrun’ and ‘overgrown’ files $340K suit against management company
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The city has filed a lawsuit against historic Municipal Golf Course’s former operator Pope Golf, alleging deteriorating course conditions, destruction of property and $340,830 in outstanding lease payments to the city. The complaint was filed with Buncombe County Superior Court on Oct. 4, over three...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills October 2022 – A gem in the Valley : Tryon Country Club
There once was a young Scotsman who landed on these fair shores with $2 to his name and dreams of creating golf links that would one day rival the master himself, Old Tom Morris, the legendary golf pro and architect from the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. The young man, Donald J. Ross, would craft his playing skills, build clubs, and learn greens keeping at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, but it was his apprenticeship under Morris at the Old Course where he fine-tuned his craft and gave flight to his dreams of coming to America.
eatitandlikeit.com
36 Hours in Asheville
Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
hendersonville.com
City of Hendersonville Adding Trees to Neighborhoods and Yards During Fall’s Prime Planting Season
More than 78 trees are being added to Hendersonville’s tree canopy during October. The trees are supplied at no charge to homeowners and communities through the City of Hendersonville’s NeighborWoods program, which is coordinated by Hendersonville Tree Board. The NeighborWoods program aims to protect and provide tree cover,...
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
nctripping.com
Museum of the Cherokee Indian (13,000 Years of History in One Important Space)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian invites all visitors to learn about the Cherokee people’s history and celebrate their rich culture. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina,...
thevalleyecho.com
Fun, farming and fall come together for the Autumn Harvest Festival
It’s never hard to find something new among the vendors at the Black Mountain Tailgate Market, where locally grown produce, hand-crafted goods and artisan wares are a Saturday morning staple from May through mid-November. The market’s freshest offering, however, will come to the field on the north side of the First Baptist Church of Black Mountain, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, as it hosts the inaugural Autumn Harvest Festival.
