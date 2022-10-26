ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall

Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
thebluebanner.net

Ridges parking deck opens, easing parking tensions

On Oct. 17, a campus-wide email was sent out by UNC Asheville’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Meghan Harte Weyant, alerting everyone that the Ridges parking deck has opened. “As mentioned at the start, the Ridges parking deck has been completed ahead of schedule. You may remember that our...
ASHEVILLE, NC
mahoningmatters.com

North Carolina city with Donald Ross municipal course that’s ‘overrun’ and ‘overgrown’ files $340K suit against management company

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The city has filed a lawsuit against historic Municipal Golf Course’s former operator Pope Golf, alleging deteriorating course conditions, destruction of property and $340,830 in outstanding lease payments to the city. The complaint was filed with Buncombe County Superior Court on Oct. 4, over three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Life in our Foothills October 2022 – A gem in the Valley : Tryon Country Club

There once was a young Scotsman who landed on these fair shores with $2 to his name and dreams of creating golf links that would one day rival the master himself, Old Tom Morris, the legendary golf pro and architect from the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. The young man, Donald J. Ross, would craft his playing skills, build clubs, and learn greens keeping at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, but it was his apprenticeship under Morris at the Old Course where he fine-tuned his craft and gave flight to his dreams of coming to America.
TRYON, NC
eatitandlikeit.com

36 Hours in Asheville

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
nctripping.com

Museum of the Cherokee Indian (13,000 Years of History in One Important Space)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian invites all visitors to learn about the Cherokee people’s history and celebrate their rich culture. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina,...
CHEROKEE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Fun, farming and fall come together for the Autumn Harvest Festival

It’s never hard to find something new among the vendors at the Black Mountain Tailgate Market, where locally grown produce, hand-crafted goods and artisan wares are a Saturday morning staple from May through mid-November. The market’s freshest offering, however, will come to the field on the north side of the First Baptist Church of Black Mountain, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, as it hosts the inaugural Autumn Harvest Festival.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy