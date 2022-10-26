Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry announces $1.2 million in grants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced on Monday, the availability of $1.2 million in grant money for healthcare apprenticeships. According to the Secretary of L&I, Jennifer Barrier, this grant money is to give support to Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs throughout Pa.
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion
This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Food insecurity is a concern in Pennsylvania, here’s what local organizations are doing about it
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Every November with the holidays and cold weather looming, WITF is on the...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Track how your Pennsylvania municipality is using federal stimulus funding
Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments have received $6.15 billion in stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
A Pennsylvania county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
In a one-year period, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from the fee, which experts say is almost impossible to challenge. This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s Investigator newsletter, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at our reporting and a roundup of the best accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Pennsylvania lawmakers weigh in on need for reforms after investigation into county jails and mental health
Review boards and funding for jails are among the ideas presented. Two weeks after WITF published the results of an investigation into how people with mental illness are treated in county jails, Democratic leaders say policy changes are needed. The investigation found that corrections officers routinely use pepper spray, stun...
erienewsnow.com
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, in Harrisburg, officials from the PA State Police, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and others encouraged residents to be mindful of unwanted or unused prescriptions around the house. Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and officials say it’s now easier than ever...
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring other drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent in fatal cases. “There continues to be a critical need for...
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
Gov. Wolf hosts Libre, the namesake of the animal cruelty prevention legislation he signed into law in 2017, at state capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 2021. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Libre, the namesake of the animal cruelty protection legislation he signed into law in 2017, to celebrate Pennsylvania's transformation into a safer place for animals and pets during his administration. Libre,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches
Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso
The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate. Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
