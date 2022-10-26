ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

A Pennsylvania county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say

In a one-year period, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from the fee, which experts say is almost impossible to challenge. This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s Investigator newsletter, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at our reporting and a roundup of the best accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, in Harrisburg, officials from the PA State Police, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and others encouraged residents to be mindful of unwanted or unused prescriptions around the house. Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and officials say it’s now easier than ever...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate. Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

