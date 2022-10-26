Read full article on original website
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards four companies $60 million to expand high-speed internet access in Missouri
Four communication companies received about $60 million in new federal funding to build fiber networks and provide high-speed internet access to 13 Missouri counties, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The funding is part of $759 million that the USDA is awarding to 24 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and...
Rent or own a home in Missouri? You may qualify to get some money
Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding.
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
kttn.com
Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams
A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
Frightening number of pets still available at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter
Just as fast as the St. Joseph animal shelter is getting pets adopted, the pens are filling back up again with cats and dogs. So once again, Friends of the Animal Shelter is helping out with another adoption drive. Friends of the Animal Shelters Melanie Barnes says this one is...
KSDK
Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
3 viruses spreading rapidly, doctors raises concerns
Three different viruses are spreading quickly, and doctors are expecting a busy winter, especially with kids.
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
KYTV
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park
Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
KAKE TV
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
mymoinfo.com
41-Year-Old Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Dies
(St. Francois County) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marshall Chunn was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Chunn was serving 15 years for second-degree murder and abuse of a child from St. Louis County. Chunn was first sent to prison in January of 2011. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
