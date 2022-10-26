Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
New Longview recreation center to open its doors in November
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview is giving a sneak peek of its new recreation center. The new Broughton Recreation Center will open its doors to the public on November 7. This project started as a comprehensive plan in 2015. A bond proposal was passed by the public in 2018, and construction began […]
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
cbs19.tv
Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats
KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
inforney.com
Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler
Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
Golden Chick coming to Tyler, moving into former Long John Silver's
TYLER, Texas — Golden Chick will be making its way to Tyler spring next year and will fill the spot that used to house Long John Silver's in Tyler. The popular fried chicken chain restaurant will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, according to the city of Tyler permit website.
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
countylinemagazine.com
Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival
Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
KLTV
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a very wet and rainy Friday night across East Texas and two of the teams competing against each other were Henderson and Palestine. We have highlights from the game here.
KLTV
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Comments / 0