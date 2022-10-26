Read full article on original website
Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says
Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Here’s a list of all the people who have pleaded guilty in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.
Guilty pleas in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation started trickling in three weeks after the U.S. Attorney’s Office first announced charges against dozens of suspects. Four defendants have pleaded guilty in the case. As Sahan Journal tracks the growing number of defendants in the case—which currently totals 50...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
What to do if your student loan forgiveness application is flagged for review (report)
Millions of people who fill out the Education Department’s application for student loan forgiveness could have those applications flagged for additional review, according to CNBC. The application asks for only limited information, including a borrower’s basic contact information and Social Security number. But federal officials estimate 1 million to...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
Americans may soon see changes from ‘overdraft fees’ saving consumers $3billion – who’s affected
AMERICANS may soon see changes to overdraft fees charged by banks in a move that could save consumers $3billion. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is cracking down on so-called “junk fees” that catch many bank customers by surprise. According to a news release by the agency, guidance was...
Millions targeted by online scammers as dangerous common mistake revealed
MILLIONS of Brits have fallen foul of, or been targeted by, fraudsters – with a quarter of those who have found themselves a victim scammed while looking for love online. Phone call phishing, invoice redirection fraud and cryptocurrency are also among the swindles people are most likely to fall for, followed by money laundering and pension scams.
Big change to mortgages that could affect 10million Americans – and it might make it easier to borrow cash
MILLIONS more Americans have had the ability to qualify for mortgages now that changes are in store for lender credit scoring models. This week, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it would begin requiring mortgage lenders to incorporate credit scores from VantageScore during their evaluation of potential borrowers. This shift...
protocol.com
High-yield online savings accounts are making a comeback
Online banks are once again racing for savers’ cash. Over the course of the Federal Reserve’s seven-month campaign of rate hikes, a common complaint from lawmakers and consumers alike is that rates are going up for borrowing — mortgages, credit cards, personal loans — but not savings accounts. That has changed quickly in the second half of this year, mostly at online banks.
Avoid Nightmare Employers and Scams By Job-Searching Like a Journalist
Some positions – and bosses – can seem perfect from the outside, only to have the facade turned inside out once you've committed to the work. Avoid making the wrong job decision by vetting your job options like a reporter.
That call offering help with student loan forgiveness is probably a scam
The 40 million Americans eager to shed their student debt are being targeted by scammers who are calling, texting and emailing people with fraudulent offers of help, law enforcement officials warn. Criminals often adapt old scams to capitalize on current events, in this case making use of the Biden administration's...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Feds include nursing homes, businesses in new COVID vaccination effort
President Biden on Tuesday called on more Americans, especially older adults, to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot ahead of upcoming holidays. In response, Albertson’s grocery store pharmacies and Walgreens drug stores are among the first pharmacies to partner with long-term care facilities, churches, schools and others to provide on-site vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities and other community locations.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
FBI alerts students against loan forgiving scams
FBI has issued a warning to all students studying in different universities against the ongoing loan forgiving scam. The scam that is being circulated as email phishing and smishing is actually a fraudulent operation taken up by cyber crooks to mint critical financial details from innocent victims. According to the...
A record number of Americans now have bank accounts
The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that...
beckerspayer.com
CMS cracks down on Medicare Advantage TV marketing
CMS is cracking down on deceptive marketing practices and will no longer allow Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plans to advertise on television without agency approval first. The new policy is effective Jan. 1 and was discussed in an Oct. 19 memo from CMS to MA and Part...
