Business Insider

Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
The US Sun

Millions targeted by online scammers as dangerous common mistake revealed

MILLIONS of Brits have fallen foul of, or been targeted by, fraudsters – with a quarter of those who have found themselves a victim scammed while looking for love online. Phone call phishing, invoice redirection fraud and cryptocurrency are also among the swindles people are most likely to fall for, followed by money laundering and pension scams.
protocol.com

High-yield online savings accounts are making a comeback

Online banks are once again racing for savers’ cash. Over the course of the Federal Reserve’s seven-month campaign of rate hikes, a common complaint from lawmakers and consumers alike is that rates are going up for borrowing — mortgages, credit cards, personal loans — but not savings accounts. That has changed quickly in the second half of this year, mostly at online banks.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Feds include nursing homes, businesses in new COVID vaccination effort

President Biden on Tuesday called on more Americans, especially older adults, to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot ahead of upcoming holidays. In response, Albertson’s grocery store pharmacies and Walgreens drug stores are among the first pharmacies to partner with long-term care facilities, churches, schools and others to provide on-site vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities and other community locations.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

FBI alerts students against loan forgiving scams

FBI has issued a warning to all students studying in different universities against the ongoing loan forgiving scam. The scam that is being circulated as email phishing and smishing is actually a fraudulent operation taken up by cyber crooks to mint critical financial details from innocent victims. According to the...
NBC News

A record number of Americans now have bank accounts

The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that...
beckerspayer.com

CMS cracks down on Medicare Advantage TV marketing

CMS is cracking down on deceptive marketing practices and will no longer allow Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plans to advertise on television without agency approval first. The new policy is effective Jan. 1 and was discussed in an Oct. 19 memo from CMS to MA and Part...

