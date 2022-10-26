ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
36 Hours in Asheville

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
Boo Bash at the Asheville Outlets

Have a spooktacular time with you family at the annual Boo Bash Halloween event at the Asheville Outlets! There will be center-wide trick or treating, so children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring a goodie bag to fill. There will also be a live remote with iHeartRadio and a festive photo booth where you can get a free 4x6 photo (while supplies last).
Council approves Close the GAP plan

Asheville’s future will be a lot more walkable, bikeable and accessible, at least if the goals of the city’s new Close the GAP transportation plan come to fruition. The document, unanimously approved by Asheville City Council Oct. 25, aims to increase the connectivity of greenways, improve sidewalks and bike lanes and make public walkways friendlier for disabled residents.
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes

The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
The Fall Buncombe County Blood Drive is Set for Nov. 3rd

It’s that time of year! The Fall Buncombe County Employee Blood Drive is happening at Pack Memorial Library on Nov. 3, from 10:00 am to 2:45 pm. This year the drive is happening a little later, but there will still be all the fun. This blood drive is also...
Ridges parking deck opens, easing parking tensions

On Oct. 17, a campus-wide email was sent out by UNC Asheville’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Meghan Harte Weyant, alerting everyone that the Ridges parking deck has opened. “As mentioned at the start, the Ridges parking deck has been completed ahead of schedule. You may remember that our...
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Fire officials say the Davis Creek Road wildfire near Candler is now 100% contained. The Forest Service will remain on the scene today to extinguish any remaining hot spots. The fire started Thursday and burned about 15 to 20 acres across a mountain off Davis Creek Road.
