WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
asheville.com
Buncombe County to Host Celebration Event for Successful Composting Program on Nov. 5th
Buncombe County and the City of Asheville are celebrating one year of the free residential compost drop-off program! During this time, we have been able to open four food scraps drop-off sites for residents to use free of charge, including the newly opened West Asheville library location. Stephens-Lee Recreation Center.
eatitandlikeit.com
36 Hours in Asheville
Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
iheart.com
Boo Bash at the Asheville Outlets
Have a spooktacular time with you family at the annual Boo Bash Halloween event at the Asheville Outlets! There will be center-wide trick or treating, so children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring a goodie bag to fill. There will also be a live remote with iHeartRadio and a festive photo booth where you can get a free 4x6 photo (while supplies last).
Mountain Xpress
Council approves Close the GAP plan
Asheville’s future will be a lot more walkable, bikeable and accessible, at least if the goals of the city’s new Close the GAP transportation plan come to fruition. The document, unanimously approved by Asheville City Council Oct. 25, aims to increase the connectivity of greenways, improve sidewalks and bike lanes and make public walkways friendlier for disabled residents.
asheville.com
North Carolina Law Makes Mandating Affordable Housing Hard — Did Asheville Find a Solution?
Written by David Aaron Moore, Qnotes, via Carolina Public Press. When Asheville put a temporary pause on construction of hotels three years ago, officials seized the moment to address a burgeoning affordability problem in their city. In doing so, Asheville may have also left a breadcrumb trail that other North...
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes
The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
asheville.com
The Fall Buncombe County Blood Drive is Set for Nov. 3rd
It’s that time of year! The Fall Buncombe County Employee Blood Drive is happening at Pack Memorial Library on Nov. 3, from 10:00 am to 2:45 pm. This year the drive is happening a little later, but there will still be all the fun. This blood drive is also...
thebluebanner.net
Ridges parking deck opens, easing parking tensions
On Oct. 17, a campus-wide email was sent out by UNC Asheville’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Meghan Harte Weyant, alerting everyone that the Ridges parking deck has opened. “As mentioned at the start, the Ridges parking deck has been completed ahead of schedule. You may remember that our...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Fire officials say the Davis Creek Road wildfire near Candler is now 100% contained. The Forest Service will remain on the scene today to extinguish any remaining hot spots. The fire started Thursday and burned about 15 to 20 acres across a mountain off Davis Creek Road.
