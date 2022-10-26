ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonefeather.com

Topping-off Ceremony held for new Tribal Foods building

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Five months after ground was broken at the site, a topping-off ceremony was held for the new building that will house the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Tribal Foods Distribution Program and the EBCI Tribal Cannery. The ceremony, which involved attendees signing the final beam on the project, was held on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27 on the nearly 8,000 square feet building.
CHEROKEE, NC
tribpapers.com

Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall

Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,000.00 in cash, for Lot 44, Trout Creek (PIN#7575-38-7703), containing 1.39 acres and $1,000.00 in cash for Lot 2, Trout Creek (PIN#7566-90-6362), containing 0.52 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2231, Page 1198 and Book 2231, Page 1210, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 34e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

The Fall Buncombe County Blood Drive is Set for Nov. 3rd

It’s that time of year! The Fall Buncombe County Employee Blood Drive is happening at Pack Memorial Library on Nov. 3, from 10:00 am to 2:45 pm. This year the drive is happening a little later, but there will still be all the fun. This blood drive is also...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Fire officials say the Davis Creek Road wildfire near Candler is now 100% contained. The Forest Service will remain on the scene today to extinguish any remaining hot spots. The fire started Thursday and burned about 15 to 20 acres across a mountain off Davis Creek Road.
CANDLER, NC
eatitandlikeit.com

36 Hours in Asheville

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Macon moves along with new high school planning

The Macon County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have authorized architectural firm LS3P to submit designs for the new Franklin High School to local and state agencies for review, the next step in a multi-year process toward a new facility. “We’re ready now,” said County Commission Chairman Jim...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Experts say Social Security and Medicare changes set to be historic

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial experts are sending out a reminder aboutupcoming changes to Social Security and Medicare premiums. Ashton Lawrence, Goldfinch Wealth Management partner, said the changes go into effect in December, but the money won't be allocated until January. “This is one of the largest increases in almost...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy