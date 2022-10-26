Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
asheville.com
Buncombe County to Host Celebration Event for Successful Composting Program on Nov. 5th
Buncombe County and the City of Asheville are celebrating one year of the free residential compost drop-off program! During this time, we have been able to open four food scraps drop-off sites for residents to use free of charge, including the newly opened West Asheville library location. Stephens-Lee Recreation Center.
theonefeather.com
Topping-off Ceremony held for new Tribal Foods building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Five months after ground was broken at the site, a topping-off ceremony was held for the new building that will house the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Tribal Foods Distribution Program and the EBCI Tribal Cannery. The ceremony, which involved attendees signing the final beam on the project, was held on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27 on the nearly 8,000 square feet building.
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall
Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,000.00 in cash, for Lot 44, Trout Creek (PIN#7575-38-7703), containing 1.39 acres and $1,000.00 in cash for Lot 2, Trout Creek (PIN#7566-90-6362), containing 0.52 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2231, Page 1198 and Book 2231, Page 1210, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 34e.
asheville.com
The Fall Buncombe County Blood Drive is Set for Nov. 3rd
It’s that time of year! The Fall Buncombe County Employee Blood Drive is happening at Pack Memorial Library on Nov. 3, from 10:00 am to 2:45 pm. This year the drive is happening a little later, but there will still be all the fun. This blood drive is also...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Fire officials say the Davis Creek Road wildfire near Candler is now 100% contained. The Forest Service will remain on the scene today to extinguish any remaining hot spots. The fire started Thursday and burned about 15 to 20 acres across a mountain off Davis Creek Road.
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
eatitandlikeit.com
36 Hours in Asheville
Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Smoky Mountain News
Macon moves along with new high school planning
The Macon County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have authorized architectural firm LS3P to submit designs for the new Franklin High School to local and state agencies for review, the next step in a multi-year process toward a new facility. “We’re ready now,” said County Commission Chairman Jim...
WYFF4.com
Experts say Social Security and Medicare changes set to be historic
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial experts are sending out a reminder aboutupcoming changes to Social Security and Medicare premiums. Ashton Lawrence, Goldfinch Wealth Management partner, said the changes go into effect in December, but the money won't be allocated until January. “This is one of the largest increases in almost...
WLOS.com
2-year I-40 bridge project to start Monday; here's how to avoid the mess
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Work to replace two bridges on Interstate 40 in Haywood County is about to begin. That means the road will be down to one lane through the winter, impacting interstate drivers. Construction on the two bridges will take place at the same time between...
