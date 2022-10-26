ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Arkansas

ASG Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

The Associated Student Government announces the 2022 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are eligible to run in an election for Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Voting in the Homecoming Election opens at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, and closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, on vote.uark.edu for all undergraduate students. Students wanting to vote in this election are encouraged to visit the Voter Profile Page at asg.uark.edu/elections.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Recent Doctoral Grad's Dissertation Research Published in Journal of Counseling & Development

U of A instructor Julia Conroy's dissertation research about the coregulatory effects of Emotionally Focused Therapy was recently published in the Journal of Counseling & Development. Emotionally Focused Therapy, or EFT, is a framework for couples' therapy founded on adult attachment science. Previous research indicates that this therapy increases secure...
cenlanow.com

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons on why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific

Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
JONESBORO, AR
University of Arkansas

John Ed and Isabel Anthony Make New Gift for Center's Fabrication Space

University of Arkansas alumnus John Ed Anthony and his wife, Isabel, are contributing $2.5 million to support the future naming of a fabrication space within the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design since 2014.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas

Invitation to Attend a Workshop to Support Mentoring of Junior Faculty

The U of A ENGAGE Bridge Program and the Office for Faculty Affairs are hosting a workshop to support mentoring of junior faculty. Please join us as we discuss effective mentoring by learning our mentoring style preferences and how we can apply those in real-life scenarios. This workshop is open to all faculty and will be offered twice to accommodate different schedules.
University of Arkansas

U of A Partners With Spin on Discounted e-Scooter Pricing for Pell Grant Recipients and Low-Incomes

The U of A, in partnership with Spin, recently announced a program that will offer discounted rides specifically to students receiving Pell Grants. Pell Grants are federal grants that students typically do not have to repay, according to the Department of Education. They are awarded to students who demonstrate great financial need. Nearly 20 percent of undergraduate U of A students received Pell Grants in 2017-18, according to College Navigator data.
University of Arkansas

2022 Homecoming Celebrations Are Coming Up and All Are Invited

The 2022 University of Arkansas’ Homecoming celebration will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 5, and all members of the U of A family are welcome to attend events during the week-long celebration. Calling All Hogs Home: 100 Years of Tradition. The Arkansas Alumni Association is eagerly anticipating this year’s Homecoming...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy