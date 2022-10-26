Read full article on original website
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
University of Arkansas
ASG Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
The Associated Student Government announces the 2022 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are eligible to run in an election for Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Voting in the Homecoming Election opens at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, and closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, on vote.uark.edu for all undergraduate students. Students wanting to vote in this election are encouraged to visit the Voter Profile Page at asg.uark.edu/elections.
University of Arkansas
Recent Doctoral Grad's Dissertation Research Published in Journal of Counseling & Development
U of A instructor Julia Conroy's dissertation research about the coregulatory effects of Emotionally Focused Therapy was recently published in the Journal of Counseling & Development. Emotionally Focused Therapy, or EFT, is a framework for couples' therapy founded on adult attachment science. Previous research indicates that this therapy increases secure...
cenlanow.com
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons on why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s...
University of Arkansas
Graduate Certificates, Microcertificates Can Be Earned Online to Boost Careers
What are graduate certificates and microcertificates and why would you be interested in getting one? And did you know you can study online at the University of Arkansas to get one?. Today’s learners demand a variety of options to meet their career needs. Some learners want specific knowledge and expertise...
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
University of Arkansas
John Ed and Isabel Anthony Make New Gift for Center's Fabrication Space
University of Arkansas alumnus John Ed Anthony and his wife, Isabel, are contributing $2.5 million to support the future naming of a fabrication space within the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation in honor of Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design since 2014.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
University of Arkansas
Invitation to Attend a Workshop to Support Mentoring of Junior Faculty
The U of A ENGAGE Bridge Program and the Office for Faculty Affairs are hosting a workshop to support mentoring of junior faculty. Please join us as we discuss effective mentoring by learning our mentoring style preferences and how we can apply those in real-life scenarios. This workshop is open to all faculty and will be offered twice to accommodate different schedules.
University of Arkansas
U of A Partners With Spin on Discounted e-Scooter Pricing for Pell Grant Recipients and Low-Incomes
The U of A, in partnership with Spin, recently announced a program that will offer discounted rides specifically to students receiving Pell Grants. Pell Grants are federal grants that students typically do not have to repay, according to the Department of Education. They are awarded to students who demonstrate great financial need. Nearly 20 percent of undergraduate U of A students received Pell Grants in 2017-18, according to College Navigator data.
University of Arkansas
2022 Homecoming Celebrations Are Coming Up and All Are Invited
The 2022 University of Arkansas’ Homecoming celebration will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 5, and all members of the U of A family are welcome to attend events during the week-long celebration. Calling All Hogs Home: 100 Years of Tradition. The Arkansas Alumni Association is eagerly anticipating this year’s Homecoming...
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman finally gets pageant crown from 1967
Judy Cox was crowned Miss Springdale back in 1967. Now, in 2022, she has finally received her crown.
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
University of Arkansas
Generation Z Students Needed for Study on Hunting and Environmental Conservation
Participants may be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Generation Z students are needed for this study to learn about their perceptions of hunting and conservation in Arkansas. The survey will take approximately 7-10 minutes and can be found by scanning the QR code or following...
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years.
KTLO
