Don't just walk; crawl to your favorite on-campus coffee locations for the return of Food on the Hill's annual Coffee Crawl. Coffee Crawl is happening from Nov. 7-11! This year, Coffee Crawl stops include: Hill Coffee Co. (Arkansas Union), Starbucks (Founders Hall), Hill Coffee Co. (Willard J. Walker Hall) and Starbucks (Student Success Center). You can play by grabbing a passport when you purchase a coffee at any of the locations listed. Visit at least three Coffee Crawl stops by Nov. 11 to receive a free mug, and visit all four stops and be entered to win a coffee esssentials basket.

1 DAY AGO