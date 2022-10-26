Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
University of Arkansas
Graduate Certificates, Microcertificates Can Be Earned Online to Boost Careers
What are graduate certificates and microcertificates and why would you be interested in getting one? And did you know you can study online at the University of Arkansas to get one?. Today’s learners demand a variety of options to meet their career needs. Some learners want specific knowledge and expertise...
University of Arkansas
2022 Homecoming Celebrations Are Coming Up and All Are Invited
The 2022 University of Arkansas’ Homecoming celebration will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 5, and all members of the U of A family are welcome to attend events during the week-long celebration. Calling All Hogs Home: 100 Years of Tradition. The Arkansas Alumni Association is eagerly anticipating this year’s Homecoming...
University of Arkansas
ASG Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
The Associated Student Government announces the 2022 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are eligible to run in an election for Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Voting in the Homecoming Election opens at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, and closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, on vote.uark.edu for all undergraduate students. Students wanting to vote in this election are encouraged to visit the Voter Profile Page at asg.uark.edu/elections.
University of Arkansas
Chancellor Robinson Visits NE Arkansas, Delivers Books With 'Arkansas Reads'
With more than 5,000 books in tow, the University of Arkansas visited various elementary schools in Northeast Arkansas Oct. 26 – 27, helping to grow local library collections and promoting early literacy as part of the Arkansas Reads program. As part of the the trip, Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson...
University of Arkansas
Invitation to Attend a Workshop to Support Mentoring of Junior Faculty
The U of A ENGAGE Bridge Program and the Office for Faculty Affairs are hosting a workshop to support mentoring of junior faculty. Please join us as we discuss effective mentoring by learning our mentoring style preferences and how we can apply those in real-life scenarios. This workshop is open to all faculty and will be offered twice to accommodate different schedules.
University of Arkansas
Nov. 1 Deadline Approaching for U of A Humanities Center Fall 2022 Funding Competitions
The U of A Humanities Center is happy to announce their fall funding competitions to help support humanities research. All U of A faculty of any standing working with humanities content are encouraged to apply. Summer Research Fellowships. The UAHC will provide two summer research fellowships of up to $5,000...
University of Arkansas
U of A's Meade Featured in 'Safe Spaces' Professional Development Videos
The U of A's Lynn Meade was recently featured as the subject matter expert in a video series about "Communication Strategies for Creating Safe Spaces" for Starlink, a higher education professional development organization. Meade is co-director of the U of A's Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, a teaching...
University of Arkansas
Festival of Frights Starts at 6 Tonight
Join University Programs and Cardinal Nights to get in the Halloween spirit at Festival of Frights at 6 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, on the fifth floor of the Arkansas Union. Festival of Frights will include free food, bingo, pumpkin decorating, face painting and prizes!. There will be a showing...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
University of Arkansas
U of A's RefleXions Music Series Fall 2022 'Tertulia' Events Continue This Week
Join us for the continuation of the Fall 2022 RefleXions Music Series' Tertulia events, a series featuring regional, national and international citizen artists presenting their music, their advocacy and their action for creative justice. The RefleXions Tertulia events are centered around "Las Cuatro Estaciones del Latin Jazz," or "The Four...
University of Arkansas
U of A Partners With Spin on Discounted e-Scooter Pricing for Pell Grant Recipients and Low-Incomes
The U of A, in partnership with Spin, recently announced a program that will offer discounted rides specifically to students receiving Pell Grants. Pell Grants are federal grants that students typically do not have to repay, according to the Department of Education. They are awarded to students who demonstrate great financial need. Nearly 20 percent of undergraduate U of A students received Pell Grants in 2017-18, according to College Navigator data.
University of Arkansas
Generation Z Students Needed for Study on Hunting and Environmental Conservation
Participants may be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Generation Z students are needed for this study to learn about their perceptions of hunting and conservation in Arkansas. The survey will take approximately 7-10 minutes and can be found by scanning the QR code or following...
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net
Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court
A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Kolpek estate awarded over $4.7M in VA misdiagnosis lawsuit
Just one day after emotional testimony from his family, the estate of Jerry Kolpek was awarded over $4.7 million after a Fayetteville VA Medical Center misdiagnosis in 2012 led to his death from cancer.
