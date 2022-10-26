ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

2022 Homecoming Celebrations Are Coming Up and All Are Invited

The 2022 University of Arkansas’ Homecoming celebration will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 5, and all members of the U of A family are welcome to attend events during the week-long celebration. Calling All Hogs Home: 100 Years of Tradition. The Arkansas Alumni Association is eagerly anticipating this year’s Homecoming...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

ASG Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

The Associated Student Government announces the 2022 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are eligible to run in an election for Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Voting in the Homecoming Election opens at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, and closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, on vote.uark.edu for all undergraduate students. Students wanting to vote in this election are encouraged to visit the Voter Profile Page at asg.uark.edu/elections.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Invitation to Attend a Workshop to Support Mentoring of Junior Faculty

The U of A ENGAGE Bridge Program and the Office for Faculty Affairs are hosting a workshop to support mentoring of junior faculty. Please join us as we discuss effective mentoring by learning our mentoring style preferences and how we can apply those in real-life scenarios. This workshop is open to all faculty and will be offered twice to accommodate different schedules.
University of Arkansas

U of A's Meade Featured in 'Safe Spaces' Professional Development Videos

The U of A's Lynn Meade was recently featured as the subject matter expert in a video series about "Communication Strategies for Creating Safe Spaces" for Starlink, a higher education professional development organization. Meade is co-director of the U of A's Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, a teaching...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Festival of Frights Starts at 6 Tonight

Join University Programs and Cardinal Nights to get in the Halloween spirit at Festival of Frights at 6 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, on the fifth floor of the Arkansas Union. Festival of Frights will include free food, bingo, pumpkin decorating, face painting and prizes!. There will be a showing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A's RefleXions Music Series Fall 2022 'Tertulia' Events Continue This Week

Join us for the continuation of the Fall 2022 RefleXions Music Series' Tertulia events, a series featuring regional, national and international citizen artists presenting their music, their advocacy and their action for creative justice. The RefleXions Tertulia events are centered around "Las Cuatro Estaciones del Latin Jazz," or "The Four...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A Partners With Spin on Discounted e-Scooter Pricing for Pell Grant Recipients and Low-Incomes

The U of A, in partnership with Spin, recently announced a program that will offer discounted rides specifically to students receiving Pell Grants. Pell Grants are federal grants that students typically do not have to repay, according to the Department of Education. They are awarded to students who demonstrate great financial need. Nearly 20 percent of undergraduate U of A students received Pell Grants in 2017-18, according to College Navigator data.
5NEWS

Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue

ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court

A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR

