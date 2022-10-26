Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
University of Arkansas
Recent Doctoral Grad's Dissertation Research Published in Journal of Counseling & Development
U of A instructor Julia Conroy's dissertation research about the coregulatory effects of Emotionally Focused Therapy was recently published in the Journal of Counseling & Development. Emotionally Focused Therapy, or EFT, is a framework for couples' therapy founded on adult attachment science. Previous research indicates that this therapy increases secure...
University of Arkansas
Invitation to Attend a Workshop to Support Mentoring of Junior Faculty
The U of A ENGAGE Bridge Program and the Office for Faculty Affairs are hosting a workshop to support mentoring of junior faculty. Please join us as we discuss effective mentoring by learning our mentoring style preferences and how we can apply those in real-life scenarios. This workshop is open to all faculty and will be offered twice to accommodate different schedules.
University of Arkansas
ASG Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
The Associated Student Government announces the 2022 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are eligible to run in an election for Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Voting in the Homecoming Election opens at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, and closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, on vote.uark.edu for all undergraduate students. Students wanting to vote in this election are encouraged to visit the Voter Profile Page at asg.uark.edu/elections.
University of Arkansas
Graduate Certificates, Microcertificates Can Be Earned Online to Boost Careers
What are graduate certificates and microcertificates and why would you be interested in getting one? And did you know you can study online at the University of Arkansas to get one?. Today’s learners demand a variety of options to meet their career needs. Some learners want specific knowledge and expertise...
University of Arkansas
U of A's Meade Featured in 'Safe Spaces' Professional Development Videos
The U of A's Lynn Meade was recently featured as the subject matter expert in a video series about "Communication Strategies for Creating Safe Spaces" for Starlink, a higher education professional development organization. Meade is co-director of the U of A's Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, a teaching...
University of Arkansas
Nov. 1 Deadline Approaching for U of A Humanities Center Fall 2022 Funding Competitions
The U of A Humanities Center is happy to announce their fall funding competitions to help support humanities research. All U of A faculty of any standing working with humanities content are encouraged to apply. Summer Research Fellowships. The UAHC will provide two summer research fellowships of up to $5,000...
University of Arkansas
Industrial Engineering Department Head Recognized for Service to National Society
Ed Pohl, professor and head of the Department of Industrial Engineering, has been awarded the Frank Woodbury Special Service Award by the American Society for Engineering Management. The award was presented at the society's international conference in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 5-8. The award recognizes an individual who has provided outstanding...
University of Arkansas
Festival of Frights Starts at 6 Tonight
Join University Programs and Cardinal Nights to get in the Halloween spirit at Festival of Frights at 6 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, on the fifth floor of the Arkansas Union. Festival of Frights will include free food, bingo, pumpkin decorating, face painting and prizes!. There will be a showing...
University of Arkansas
Generation Z Students Needed for Study on Hunting and Environmental Conservation
Participants may be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Generation Z students are needed for this study to learn about their perceptions of hunting and conservation in Arkansas. The survey will take approximately 7-10 minutes and can be found by scanning the QR code or following...
University of Arkansas
U of A Partners With Spin on Discounted e-Scooter Pricing for Pell Grant Recipients and Low-Incomes
The U of A, in partnership with Spin, recently announced a program that will offer discounted rides specifically to students receiving Pell Grants. Pell Grants are federal grants that students typically do not have to repay, according to the Department of Education. They are awarded to students who demonstrate great financial need. Nearly 20 percent of undergraduate U of A students received Pell Grants in 2017-18, according to College Navigator data.
University of Arkansas
Students Learn How to Recognize Scams Through Simulated Phishing Campaign
IT Services has sent randomized spam and phishing emails to students twice a month this semester to increase awareness of cybersecurity's best practices. Students have clicked on approximately 10 percent of the phishing attempts. When students click a link in the email, they are sent to a training page that briefly educates them on how to better recognize suspicious emails.
University of Arkansas
U of A's RefleXions Music Series Fall 2022 'Tertulia' Events Continue This Week
Join us for the continuation of the Fall 2022 RefleXions Music Series' Tertulia events, a series featuring regional, national and international citizen artists presenting their music, their advocacy and their action for creative justice. The RefleXions Tertulia events are centered around "Las Cuatro Estaciones del Latin Jazz," or "The Four...
University of Arkansas
The Coffee Crawl is Back
Don't just walk; crawl to your favorite on-campus coffee locations for the return of Food on the Hill's annual Coffee Crawl. Coffee Crawl is happening from Nov. 7-11! This year, Coffee Crawl stops include: Hill Coffee Co. (Arkansas Union), Starbucks (Founders Hall), Hill Coffee Co. (Willard J. Walker Hall) and Starbucks (Student Success Center). You can play by grabbing a passport when you purchase a coffee at any of the locations listed. Visit at least three Coffee Crawl stops by Nov. 11 to receive a free mug, and visit all four stops and be entered to win a coffee esssentials basket.
University of Arkansas
Hoop it up With Razorback Women's Basketball
Head coach Mike Neighbors is in his sixth season at the helm of leading the Arkansas women's basketball team and would love to see more attendance records being broken at Bud Walton Arena. Single game tickets are now on sale and season tickets are still available to be purchased. Arkansas...
Comments / 0