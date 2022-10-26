ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

ASG Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

The Associated Student Government announces the 2022 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are eligible to run in an election for Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Voting in the Homecoming Election opens at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28, and closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, on vote.uark.edu for all undergraduate students. Students wanting to vote in this election are encouraged to visit the Voter Profile Page at asg.uark.edu/elections.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Exhibition Preview: #10 Arkansas at #12 Texas

Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at #12 Texas Longhorns (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) What: Arkansas’ final exhibition and the first basketball game in the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. When: Saturday – Nov. 29 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Austin, Texas – Moody Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

2022 Homecoming Celebrations Are Coming Up and All Are Invited

The 2022 University of Arkansas’ Homecoming celebration will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 5, and all members of the U of A family are welcome to attend events during the week-long celebration. Calling All Hogs Home: 100 Years of Tradition. The Arkansas Alumni Association is eagerly anticipating this year’s Homecoming...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit

If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates

LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific

Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
University of Arkansas

Hoop it up With Razorback Women's Basketball

Head coach Mike Neighbors is in his sixth season at the helm of leading the Arkansas women's basketball team and would love to see more attendance records being broken at Bud Walton Arena. Single game tickets are now on sale and season tickets are still available to be purchased. Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Recent Doctoral Grad's Dissertation Research Published in Journal of Counseling & Development

U of A instructor Julia Conroy's dissertation research about the coregulatory effects of Emotionally Focused Therapy was recently published in the Journal of Counseling & Development. Emotionally Focused Therapy, or EFT, is a framework for couples' therapy founded on adult attachment science. Previous research indicates that this therapy increases secure...
Vogue Magazine

In Arkansas, Cutting a Rug at The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

There is a singular name that touches everything under the sun in Bentonville, Arkansas, and that name is Walton. Most notably among them was the late Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, whose spirit is felt throughout the town of just 54,000 residents, starting with his red Ford pickup truck that greets visitors of the Northwest Arkansas airport, as well as an exact recreation of his wood-paneled office—down to the blue ceramic coffee mug and stacks of papers—within the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

