The Black Halos announce first new album in 14 years, How The Darkness Doubled

By Paul Brannigan
 3 days ago

The Black Halos, featuring guitarist Rich Jones ( Michael Monroe , formerly Amen /Ginger Wildheart), have announced their first new studio album in 14 years, How The Darkness Doubled .

With the album reuniting Jones, vocalist Billy Hopeless and guitarist Jay Millette on record for the first time since their Jack Endino-produced Sub Pop debut The Violent Years , released back in 2001, the Canadian punk n' rollers are touting their forthcoming 12-track album as a "spiritual follow-up" to that collection. The current Black Halos line-up is rounded out by bassist John Kerns and drummer Danni Action.

Rich Jones says, “Reuniting with Billy and Jay for this new album brought my focus back to writing with a mindset that was pure, uncompromising Halos - as far as I'm concerned we've really achieved it. Having our friends John and Danni on board makes this feel like the strongest lineup that we've ever had and you can really hear it on this record. Additionally, Billy and I had always planned to call the third album How The Darkness Doubled . So it seemed natural to use that title now, 20 years later.”

The band have shared a first taster of the album, which is set for release on November 25 on Stomp Records and is available to pre-order now , in the form of new single Tenement Kids .

Watch the video for the track below:

The album tracklist is as follows:

1. A History Of Violence
2. Tenement Kids
3. Uncommonwealth
4. Forget Me Knot
5. Better Days
6. You Can’t Take Back The Night
7. Even Hell Is Looking Down
8. All Of My Friends Are Like Drugs
9. Ready To Snap (featuring Michael Monroe)
10. Frankie Come Home
11. Ain’t No Good Time To Say Goodbye
12. A Positive Note

The Black Halos will be back on the road imminently with tours across North America and Europe planned for 2023 and beyond.

