Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks. County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The roadway...
The Recorddelta
Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street
BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
connect-bridgeport.com
Route 250 Wreck Sees Individual Flown for Treatment
WBOY is reporting that one person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington. The 911 center...
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Dump Truck Collision Results in Medical Flight
FROM THE OFFICE OF RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON JR. On Oct. 27, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County EMS, and the Beverly Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Main Street in Beverly. A black Superior Laundries van was traveling south on...
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Nutter Fort begins restoring public basketball court
The town of Nutter Fort posted an update on one of its most recent projects: a new basketball court.
West Virginia city named among most beautiful US towns to visit
A small city in Upshur County made Trips to Discover's 2022 list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in the United States.
connect-bridgeport.com
City-Based Wilson Martino Dental Holding its Annual "Trick or Treat for the Troops" with Payment for Candy
One area dentist is redefining the phrase “put your money where your mouth is.”. From November 1-4; trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to any Wilson Martino Dental location, The Smile Defenders or TLC. Dental during normal business hours and they will be paid $1 for every pound of...
1 flown to hospital after vehicle accident on Rt. 250
One person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 250 in Marion County.
Preston County Sobriety Checkpoint planned for November
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
WDTV
Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency in Bridgeport
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new office of Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency. Previously located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the agency relocated to 1400 Johnson Avenue, Suite 2B in Bridgeport. On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport City...
Florida woman gets felony charge in West Virginia for marijuana, THC cookies
A Florida woman was charged after troopers found marijuana and THC cookies while performing a traffic stop in Marion County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 293 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 37; State Deaths at 7,513
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Oct. 27) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 607,087 with an increase of 293 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Van driver flown to hospital after collision with dump truck in Beverly
One person was flown to the hospital after a collision in Beverly that involved vehicles from two businesses.
Comments / 0