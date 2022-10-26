ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Kevin
3d ago

This is an absolute outrage!! Investigation need to be conducted into why Pittsylvania Co has no regulations that protect adjacent land/home owners.......

Phys.org

Juvenile striped bass abundance remains steady in Virginia waters

Preliminary results from an ongoing long-term survey conducted by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science suggest another average year class of young-of-year striped bass was produced in Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in 2022. The 2022 year class represents the group of fish hatched this...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.

Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council

The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WFXR

Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest hits record low

New crab fishing restrictions have been put in place for the Chesapeake Bay in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic after surveys found that the bay’s crab population is at an historic low. Results from a bay-wide blue crab dredge survey showed a continued downturn in juvenile crab recruitment and a record...
MARYLAND STATE
thecarrollnews.com

Williams wants to bring back conservative values

Even though he is just 33 years old and has only been in office less than a year, Wren Williams has already built an impressive record of getting things done for his constituents and his political party – something he hopes to soon extend to Carroll County. Williams, R-Patrick...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia receives first payment of $67.4M from J&J’s opioid settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has received its first payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson’s opioid settlement. “This is a really big deal in the battle against opioids and the battle against addiction,” Tony McDowell with the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority said. Attorney General Jason Miyares...
VIRGINIA STATE
vabeach.com

Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities

Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
VIRGINIA STATE

