Halloween Fun in Claremore
Food Truck Thursday Fall Festival in downtown Claremore: October 27, 6-9p. Food trucks, kids zone, music, trick-or-treating with merchants. Robson PAC: October 28th, 29th and 31st, 6-9pm. Games, popcorn, prizes! Proceeds benefit the Imagine ACTion Theatre Camp. Games start at $.25!. The Belvidere Mansion Haunted House: October 28-29, 7-10p. Admission...
Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival
Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
City of Claremore Unveils New Fitness Court
The City of Claremore has been the recipient of a grant that allowed the building of a new Fitness Court at Claremore Lake; it’s one of only two in the state so far! The court includes seven stations with plenty of opportunities for exercise fun! It’s located near the splash pad, so go check it out! Be sure to download the Fitness Court app for the scoop.
