The City of Claremore has been the recipient of a grant that allowed the building of a new Fitness Court at Claremore Lake; it’s one of only two in the state so far! The court includes seven stations with plenty of opportunities for exercise fun! It’s located near the splash pad, so go check it out! Be sure to download the Fitness Court app for the scoop.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO