Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans
The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard against the New Orleans Pelicans
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday
Ex-Spurs guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Primo
