Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Update On David Krejci Injury
The Boston Bruins saw a major contributor return Thursday night in Brad Marchand, but it also looks like they saw one hit the shelf. David Krejci left Boston’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury after being on the wrong end of a penalty-inducing hit. The veteran skated off the ice and down the tunnel with 11:49 left in the second after taking a high stick from Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen. He would not return.
NBC Sports
A clear No. 1 goalie is emerging for Bruins, and that's very encouraging
The Boston Bruins had two major questions entering the season. One has been answered, and more clarity has been given on the other. The first question was could the Bruins generate more 5-on-5 scoring? The answer, through eight games, is a resounding yes. Boston ranks tied for second in 5-on-5 goals with 22, and 14 different players have scored at least once. That total includes Brad Marchand, who returned to the lineup a month ahead of schedule and scored twice in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
FOX Sports
Brad Marchand to make season debut for Bruins vs Red Wings
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand will make his season debut when Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Marchand's return following the morning skate Thursday. Marchand. the team’s top scorer last season, had arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage...
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Do you have an insurance policy? We sure hope so. Life is stressful without one. Without insurance, you’re not protected against the multitude of unfortunate events that life can present. NBA teams need insurance too. Whether you’re driving, going to the doctor, or just existing, you need insurance.
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
NHL
Young Oilers fan lives out dream on Halloween
Easton, who has duplication syndrome, gets to be Zamboni driver. One young fan had his dream come true on Saturday. Easton, a young Edmonton Oilers fan, transformed into a Zamboni driver for Halloween when his dad came through with an amazing costume. Easton dressed up in his Oilers hat and...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Four-Game Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge
Eight games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the biggest surprise team might be the Boston Bruins. Beginning the season with key injuries, they have jumped out to a 7-1-0 record, including going 6-0-0 at the TD Garden. After completing their four-game homestand with a 5-1win over the Detroit Red Wings, they hit the road for a four-game road trip.
NHL
Avalanche at Devils
AVALANCHE (4-2-1) at DEVILS (4-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT2, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian Zetterlund. Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes...
NHL
Jarvis takes competitive spirit to Dave & Buster's
Hurricanes forward challenges teammates to racing, dance games. Seth Jarvis takes the game seriously, no matter what game that is. The Carolina Hurricanes forward took a trip to Dave & Buster's with his teammates, and when it came to the arcade games, Jarvis wasn't messing around. He expected more from...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Studnicka, Pastrnak, Krejci & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jack Studnicka has been shipped off to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg. In other news, there is said to be a significant gap between the organization and David Pastrnak in regard to contract extensions. Meanwhile, David Krejci was forced to leave Thursday night’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings game with an upper-body injury, on a night in which Brad Marchand happened to make his season debut.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'THESE ARE IMPORTANT POINTS'
What was said around the rink this morning ahead of tilt with visiting Oilers. "Just going to do the little things right. Will be a good game. Always is." "I think his leadership probably goes a little bit under the radar. I think that's really important and now that he's won a championship, he really understands that role part of it really well. It's not about Naz, it's about how the team does and how the game goes."
NHL
Gainey helps build Stars organization, gets inducted to the HOF
Read more about Bob Gainey and his tenure with the Stars. Bob Gainey's fingerprints are all over the 1990s Stars. Heck, there are still impressions that remain to this day. The man who, on Sunday, will be inducted as the first "Builder" in the organization's new Hall of Fame brought to Dallas a culture of hockey that valued strong defensive play, physical intensity, and of course, winning.
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Capitals Preview
Nashville Looks to Keep the Wins Coming After Snapping Five-Game Skid Thursday. It's time for another Saturday Night in Smashville!. The Preds earned their first Bridgestone Arena win of 2022-23 Thursday with a 6-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues, and they will look to keep the momentum going Saturday as they host the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Arizona's power play looks to stay red hot in first game at Mullett Arena. Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first...
NHL
Bear, Pederson traded to Canucks by Hurricanes
Carolina receives fifth-round pick in 2023 Draft for defenseman, forward. Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson were traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Carolina received a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bear, a defenseman, has not played an NHL game this season. He had...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
'Potvin socks' sold during Islanders game against Rangers
Hall of Fame defenseman tells rival fans to 'wear chant' they've been saying for 43 years. New York Rangers fans can now wear their heart on their feet, and New York Islanders legend Denis Potvin is all for it. When the Islanders hosted the Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday,...
NHL
On Journey to the NHL, Mat Myers Has Defied the Odds
October is Dwarfism Awareness Month - please visit Little People of America's website to learn more. They had just been told that their unborn son was going to have to live with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and that he was never going to be able to drive a car or play a team sport. Going to college or finding a career would be improbable.
NHL
Recap: Late Goal Sinks Ducks in 4-2 Loss to Lightning
Brandon Hagel broke a third period deadlock, scoring the game-winning goal with 4:27 left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-2 win over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The setback dropped Anaheim to 1-1-0 on home ice this season and 1-5-1 overall. The Ducks have lost six straight games following a season-opening comeback win over Seattle.
