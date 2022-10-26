Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
NYSE delists Twitter shares following Elon Musk acquisition
Social media giant Twitter was officially acquired by Elon Musk on Oct. 27 in a deal that saw a war of words, a court battle and some firings right away. Musk acquired the social network platform at $54.2 per share price, bringing the total value of the deal close to $44 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Twitter’s top brass gutted as Elon Musk’s takeover begins
Elon Musk reportedly finalized his $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter on Oct. 27 and has started his tenure at the company by cleaning house at the upper executive level. According to sources from multiple outlets, CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal...
CoinTelegraph
Binance wired $500M to back Musk’s Twitter takeover — CZ
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao says the company followed through with a $500 million commitment to back Elon Musk’s high-profile Twitter takeover. Musk reportedly sealed the deal on Oct. 27, with a handful of Twitter executives escorted to the door as the new owner of the social media platform cleaned house.
CoinTelegraph
Musk fires Twitter execs, research stirs blockchain energy debate and CFTC brass shares crypto concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 23-29
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Twitter’s top brass...
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin price jumps 40% on Elon Musk, Twitter’s crypto wallet rumors
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price rallied to its best levels in two months as traders assessed Twitter’s potential to create a cryptocurrency wallet product. DOGE’s price jumped to $0.081 on Oct. 27. The price gained roughly 40% two days after Jane Manchun Wong, a popular tech blogger, claimed that Twitter is working on a wallet prototype that supports cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.
CoinTelegraph
Silicon Valley tech CEOs are not big fans of metaverses
During a Wall Street Journal event, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that they are not big fans of the metaverse in its current form. Spencer called the metaverse’s current iteration a “poorly built video game,” referring to the ecosystem’s bad graphics and low-quality interfaces.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: LooksRare the latest NFT market to sack royalties, Twitter’s tweeting tiles and more
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare is the latest in a string of NFT markets to do away with enforcing creator royalties by default, following the likes of Magic Eden and X2Y2. The platform tweeted on Oct. 27 that it would not be supporting creator royalties by default, instead choosing to...
CoinTelegraph
Fortune did not, in fact, favor the brave: Matt Damon’s Crypto.com TV spot turns 1
The crypto industry has had its share of issues with marketing, from projects many authorities labeled scams to high-profile branding with sports franchises, but one ad that has stood out came from crypto exchange Crypto.com featuring Hollywood star Matt Damon. Many have ridiculed the “fortune favors the brave” ad starring...
CoinTelegraph
Solana-based protocol seeking to decentralize ride-sharing raises $9M
The ride-sharing industry is poised for another paradigm shift, with Web3 protocols allowing new companies and drivers to bid for rides using a matching algorithm, according to the Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC) — the company behind the Solana-based protocol TRIP that enables mobility-based applications. According to DEC, on the...
CoinTelegraph
Self-sovereignty in the creator economy and Web3 — Is there room for both?
On Oct. 28, NFT Steez, a biweekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with Web3 content writer Julie Plavnik to discuss the importance of self-sovereignty while building a digital identity in Web3. Plavnik referenced author Gavin Wood when describing Web3 and said that “communication” is...
CoinTelegraph
Token2049 London announces new headline speakers after record-breaking attendance in Singapore
Token2049, Europe’s leading Web3 conference, is preparing for its return to London on Nov. 9 and 10. Following the success of Token2049 Singapore in September, which welcomed a record-breaking 7,000 attendees, London is set to be another marquee date in the calendar for key decision-makers in the crypto landscape. Hosted at Magazine London, one of the largest hybrid event spaces in the city, Token2049 will serve as the flagship event of London Crypto Week.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase, Alameda-backed Mara launches African crypto wallet service
Some 2 million users in Nigeria and Kenya are set to be onboarded to a new cryptocurrency wallet backed by the likes of Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that is kickstarting its journey with the launch of a cryptocurrency wallet for signed-up users in Nigeria. A portion of the waitlist will be onboarded through an invite-only process starting on Oct. 27, followed by the onboarding of users in Kenya and Ghana.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin weak hands ‘mostly gone’ as BTC ignores Amazon, Meta stock dip
Bitcoin (BTC) is decoupling from big tech as disappointing earnings fail to spark any major BTC price losses. Economic data for Q3, 2022, saw heavy losses for some tech stocks, but BTC/USD avoided a chain reaction. Bitcoin hodlers shrug off Q3 tech results. The largest cryptocurrency shed around $800 over...
CoinTelegraph
Asset management firm launches BTC Lightning Network startup accelerator
Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has launched the first startup accelerator that focuses on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Taro protocol, called In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf). The accelerator consists of 8-week programs in which the best founders and startup teams from...
CoinTelegraph
Google launches blockchain node engine for Web3 developers
According to an Oct. 27 announcement, tech-giant Google is launching an in-house Blockchain Node Engine (BNE) based on Google Cloud. As a node-hosting service, BNE enables Web3 companies to relay transactions, deploy smart contracts, and read or write blockchain data directly on Google Cloud. Ethereum will be the first blockchain supported by BNE. As told by Google:
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong could be key for China’s crypto comeback — Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of crypto derivatives giant BitMEX, believes the next crypto bull run will start when China moves back into the market, and Hong Kong has a vital part to play in this process. In his Oct. 26 blog post titled “Comeback,” Hayes outlined why he thinks...
CoinTelegraph
Cowboy hats, boots, guns and crypto talk with Dan Held
Bitcoiner Dan Held gave journalist Nicole Behnam a true Texan welcome to Austin while the pair discussed their individual paths into the world of crypto. Dan Held is a household name in the world of Bitcoin (BTC), while Nicole Behnam is a journalist turned cryptocurrency and NFT enthusiast. Together, the pair explored Held’s hometown of Austin, Texas, getting a taste of local life while delving into their journeys into the cryptocurrency space.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse success starts with understanding Web3, here’s how
Monetizing Web3 projects requires a look beyond technical updates —a new team of experienced advisors helps businesses get off Web3 on the right foot. From NFT profile images on Twitter to the major rebranding of Facebook to Meta, the pioneers of the corporate world are adopting Web3 at a mind-bending speed —and it’s not a futile effort. Analysts predict an $81.5 billion market for Web3 by 2030, and the business world has no intention to lag behind.
Comments / 0