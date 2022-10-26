ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022

Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Chuck Check In - 10.29.22

FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"

The dream of every basketball fan out there is arguably to get a chance to spend a day with their favorite player. Well, if your favorite NBA player is the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, then you are in luck. American integrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is providing this opportunity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs 76ers (10.29.22)

The Chicago Bulls (3-3) return home to the United Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-4) in the first of four games slated between the two this season. Tonight is also the second game of a back-to-back set for both Chicago and Philadelphia. The Bulls came up five points short to the Spurs in San Antonio last night, 129-124, while the 76ers visited Toronto and knocked-off the Raptors, 112-90, without the help of All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points

DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA

Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets

MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones

October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA

