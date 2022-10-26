ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Klay Thompson receives 1st career ejection after heated exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWXFo_0imnICeE00

As of Tuesday, Klay Thompson has played in 651 regular season games and 145 postseason games for the Golden State Warriors. He may never been as heated on the court as he was against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors star received his first career ejection on Tuesday after a back-and-forth with Devin Booker got heated, to the point Thompson had to be held back as officials hit him with back-to-back technical fouls.

The fun started midway through a third quarter that had already gotten chippy, with the Suns leading 81-76. Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton had all received techs for various reasons, and it was amid Ayton's that the two All-Star guards were jawing:

Minutes later, the two got chest-to-chest, triggering a double technical. Official Ed Malloy led Thompson away, but Thompson then turned his ire toward him, earning him another tech and an automatic ejection.

Thompson made sure to get his money's worth with Malloy and the Suns bench before storming off to the Warriors locker room.

The Footprint Center crowd would see yet another technical foul later in the quarter, on a questionable take foul by Jordan Poole on Devin Booker. The seven technical fouls in the third quarter were the most scene in a quarter in the NBA since the 1996-97 season, per the TNT broadcast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT

BOSTON — A long, chainlink gold chain draped around his neck, Caris LeVert was wearing the spoils of his best night as a Cleveland Cavalier. “It’s the ‘Junkyard Dog’ we call it. We give it after every game — every win — to the guy that kind of digs in deep and kind of does the dirty work,” he said. “I got it this game.”
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

Spurs Guard Joshua Primo Dropped for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women: ESPN

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was released suddenly Friday following multiple allegations of him exposing himself to women, ESPN reported Saturday. Primo, 19, was the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and the Spurs had recently picked up a $4.3 million contract for him to stay for the 2023-24 season. Sources told ESPN other NBA teams are interested in poaching Primo, pending further information on the allegations. He’ll officially be a free agent Monday afternoon. Primo told ESPN he’s going to “take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.” The Spurs have yet to officially comment on the allegations.Read it at ESPN
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy