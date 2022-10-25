Series history: Broncos and Jaguars look to break series tie

As the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars arrive across the pond in England, Broncos Wire takes a look at the series history between the two teams.

The Jaguars were an expansion team in 1993, and since that time, these franchises have only met a total of 14 times. The all-time record stands at a 7-7 tie, including two playoff games.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (should he be healthy enough to start) also has a .500 record against Jacksonville, going 1-1 during his career in Seattle.

In two trips to London, Denver has found themselves 0-2 all-time. The last time the Broncos were in London, then-head coach Josh McDaniels was accused of spying on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice, a method surely taken from the playbook of his mentor, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “McSpyGate,” as it was dubbed, ended McDaniels’ miserable tenure in Denver.

In the last meeting between the Broncos and Jaguars, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led Denver by completing 26 of 34 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos defense intercepted Trevor Lawrence twice in a 23-13 Denver victory in Florida.

Let’s hope for a similar outcome, even if it is a different venue.

Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!