Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NEW JERSEY STATE
$12B

The bad news is pretty bleak: In the past five years climate disasters — hurricanes, floods and other types of extreme weather — have taken a $12 billion bite out of New Jersey’s economy. Unfortunately, the bad news gets worse: The economic losses of the past five years account for 40% of all climate-driven losses since 1980, according to a new report from Environmental Entrepreneurs. Translation: Climate-change disasters are more common now than a few decades ago. The answer: The jury’s still out.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ’s big-oil lawsuit reason to divest, advocates say

Pension fund managers again told to cut fossil-fuel investments. A major lawsuit New Jersey filed against the fossil-fuel industry seeking compensation for damages caused by climate change provides another reason for the state’s public-worker pension fund to stop investing in companies in this sector. That was the message environmental...
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change

If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ tries to jump-start move to electric trucks

BPU plans charging stations for neighborhoods hit hard by emissions. In a bid to improve air quality in communities overburdened with pollution, the state is planning on spending $16 million to fund charging stations and speed up electrification of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The program, scheduled to be launched in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
How can we ever repay family caregivers? Let’s start with a tax credit

They take care of family members, often suffering a personal financial loss in the process. November is National Family Caregiver’s Month. It is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country — and to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers.
No deal on offshore power grid

A state agency held off, at least for now, approving projects aimed at bringing power from offshore wind farms to land, but it did allow for $1 billion to upgrade the existing power grid. The Board of Public Utilities balked at the more expensive projects needed to begin building what...
NJ Spotlight News: October 26, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Inflation, economy and abortion dominate 11th District debate. DeGroot, Biasco challenge Democratic incumbent Sherrill. Financial help for child care facility improvements...
NEW JERSEY STATE
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ state worker union sues Murphy, demanding raises

TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

