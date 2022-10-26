Read full article on original website
The N.J. Senior Freeze property tax break deadline is almost here
Stubbornly high inflation is crunching the budgets of residents across the state, especially those of senior citizens who live on a fixed income. In New Jersey, where property taxes take a large chunk out of millions of families’ wallets, more people than before will qualify for some relief, the state said.
Are your property taxes going up? NJ pension costs rise 9%
TRENTON – New Jersey local governments in 2023 will be paying the biggest increase in pension costs since reforms to public workers’ benefits made more than a decade ago, according to bills sent last week that further ramp up pressure on property taxes. Local government contributions to the...
wrnjradio.com
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023
NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
$12B
The bad news is pretty bleak: In the past five years climate disasters — hurricanes, floods and other types of extreme weather — have taken a $12 billion bite out of New Jersey’s economy. Unfortunately, the bad news gets worse: The economic losses of the past five years account for 40% of all climate-driven losses since 1980, according to a new report from Environmental Entrepreneurs. Translation: Climate-change disasters are more common now than a few decades ago. The answer: The jury’s still out.
NJ’s big-oil lawsuit reason to divest, advocates say
Pension fund managers again told to cut fossil-fuel investments. A major lawsuit New Jersey filed against the fossil-fuel industry seeking compensation for damages caused by climate change provides another reason for the state’s public-worker pension fund to stop investing in companies in this sector. That was the message environmental...
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
Landmark approvals for first NJ recreational marijuana businesses
TRENTON – New Jersey’s legal-marijuana regulators approved operating license applications for 15 recreational cannabis businesses Thursday, a milestone first in the state’s efforts to expand the new industry. Since sales of marijuana for recreational use by adults began in April, it has been available only through existing...
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
NJ tries to jump-start move to electric trucks
BPU plans charging stations for neighborhoods hit hard by emissions. In a bid to improve air quality in communities overburdened with pollution, the state is planning on spending $16 million to fund charging stations and speed up electrification of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The program, scheduled to be launched in...
How can we ever repay family caregivers? Let’s start with a tax credit
They take care of family members, often suffering a personal financial loss in the process. November is National Family Caregiver’s Month. It is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country — and to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers.
No deal on offshore power grid
A state agency held off, at least for now, approving projects aimed at bringing power from offshore wind farms to land, but it did allow for $1 billion to upgrade the existing power grid. The Board of Public Utilities balked at the more expensive projects needed to begin building what...
NJ Spotlight News: October 26, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Inflation, economy and abortion dominate 11th District debate. DeGroot, Biasco challenge Democratic incumbent Sherrill. Financial help for child care facility improvements...
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
NJ state worker union sues Murphy, demanding raises
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
N.J. concealed carry proposal moves one step closer to passage — and a likely court fight
A measure looking to bring New Jersey’s strict regulation of concealed firearms carry into compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling hit a stumbling block Thursday when it was abruptly pulled from a state Assembly voting session. The proposal, which would outline requirements for obtaining a carry permit...
