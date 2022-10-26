Read full article on original website
No deal on offshore power grid
A state agency held off, at least for now, approving projects aimed at bringing power from offshore wind farms to land, but it did allow for $1 billion to upgrade the existing power grid. The Board of Public Utilities balked at the more expensive projects needed to begin building what...
NJ tries to jump-start move to electric trucks
BPU plans charging stations for neighborhoods hit hard by emissions. In a bid to improve air quality in communities overburdened with pollution, the state is planning on spending $16 million to fund charging stations and speed up electrification of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The program, scheduled to be launched in...
NJ Spotlight News: October 28, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. On 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, NJ takes stock. Reminders of Sandy are everywhere, as work goes on to make the...
The N.J. Senior Freeze property tax break deadline is almost here
Stubbornly high inflation is crunching the budgets of residents across the state, especially those of senior citizens who live on a fixed income. In New Jersey, where property taxes take a large chunk out of millions of families’ wallets, more people than before will qualify for some relief, the state said.
Climate change: How can New Jersey prepare?
New Jersey’s coastline was permanently changed by Superstorm Sandy. And while a lot of work has been done to elevate homes in potential flood zones and to harden the shore, the threat of extreme weather persists, driven by climate change. Storms are more frequent and intense. And, according to...
NJ’s big-oil lawsuit reason to divest, advocates say
Pension fund managers again told to cut fossil-fuel investments. A major lawsuit New Jersey filed against the fossil-fuel industry seeking compensation for damages caused by climate change provides another reason for the state’s public-worker pension fund to stop investing in companies in this sector. That was the message environmental...
$12B
The bad news is pretty bleak: In the past five years climate disasters — hurricanes, floods and other types of extreme weather — have taken a $12 billion bite out of New Jersey’s economy. Unfortunately, the bad news gets worse: The economic losses of the past five years account for 40% of all climate-driven losses since 1980, according to a new report from Environmental Entrepreneurs. Translation: Climate-change disasters are more common now than a few decades ago. The answer: The jury’s still out.
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: A portal to the mining past doubles as a haven for bats
Hibernia is rich in its iron mining history because it had the longest outcrop of magnetite deposits in the state of New Jersey. Mining in this area began in 1722. In the early 1760s, Adventure Furnace was constructed near the mine, which smelted the ore that was mined. When the Revolutionary War started in 1775, the furnace played a vital role in producing shots and ordnance for the Continental Army. Adventure Furnace later became known as Hibernia Furnace. Reports indicate that Hibernia Furnace started to deteriorate in 1850.
NBC New York
See the Potential Impacts of Climate Change in New York and New Jersey
From torrential downpours to raging wildfires, extreme weather reports are increasing all around the world, including in the tri-state where sea levels are expected to rise. Residents are taking action by reversing negative influences on the environment and restoring natural solutions attached to our shoreline. Watch Chasing Our Climate, a...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
wrnjradio.com
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023
NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
Hazard NJ: Superfund site down by the seashore
The Raritan Bay Superfund Slag Site is set amid a living neighborhood and active recreation zone. Sixty- seven-year-old David Merwin grew up on the shores of the Raritan Bay at Laurence Harbor, a stretch of marsh and sandy beach near the northern reaches of New Jersey’s 141-mile oceanfront. He...
Op-Ed: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act by adopting a stormwater utility
‘Adopting a stormwater utility is a fair and equitable way to fund green infrastructure’. Water is found everywhere on Earth, from the polar ice caps to Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. And wherever water flows on this planet, you will find life. As a former chemistry teacher, I love...
Landmark approvals for first NJ recreational marijuana businesses
TRENTON – New Jersey’s legal-marijuana regulators approved operating license applications for 15 recreational cannabis businesses Thursday, a milestone first in the state’s efforts to expand the new industry. Since sales of marijuana for recreational use by adults began in April, it has been available only through existing...
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
