Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
mercerme.com
Trenton Dems urge fellow voters to vote “no” on school board referendum
The Trenton Democratic Committee unanimously adopted a resolution on October 19 to oppose a public question that the outgoing city council has placed on the November ballot that would make the Trenton school board an elected body. “Trenton had a disastrous experiment with an elected school board in the 1970s...
NJ Spotlight News: October 27, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Cannabis...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Location set, NJ maternal health center eyes future
New Jersey’s new maternal health center is starting to take shape, with significant funding in place, a location in Trenton identified, an architect drafting preliminary plans and backing from a powerful local church active in the community. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) joined Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), Rev. Charles...
thepositivecommunity.com
Moving Education Forward in Newark
For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election
The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Trenton has surely seen better days. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low, matching the spirit of many Trentonians, who have seen crime, unemployment and poverty rise, year upon year. As he approaches...
trentondaily.com
Maternal Health Center and Community Hub Announced for Trenton
In countless ways, mothers are the backbone of our society, bringing forth new life and raising the next generation of leaders. And yet, mothers are also some of the most forgotten members of our society. Particularly for women of color, birthing mothers still face disparate outcomes regarding pregnancy-related mortality and complications. Now, community leaders from across the State are joining forces to better serve women and make Trenton a great place to be a mom.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
trentonnj.org
Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
Reparations: Discussion is not easy in NJ
Lawmakers and advocates keep pushing for a dedicated task force to examine the state’s legacy of slavery. Reparations are not a novel concept in America. The United States gave them to Japanese Americans as an apology for incarcerating them during World War II, and to the Klamath of Oregon, the Sioux of South Dakota, the Seminoles of Florida, the Chippewas of Wisconsin and the Ottowas of Michigan for forcibly removing them from their land.
The N.J. Senior Freeze property tax break deadline is almost here
Stubbornly high inflation is crunching the budgets of residents across the state, especially those of senior citizens who live on a fixed income. In New Jersey, where property taxes take a large chunk out of millions of families’ wallets, more people than before will qualify for some relief, the state said.
A decade later, Shore builds back bigger
It is clear that much of New Jersey’s coastal landscape was altered permanently 10 years ago, on Oct. 29, 2012, when Superstorm Sandy barreled into the state, killing 38, damaging or destroying over 346,000 homes, and causing $30 billion in economic damage. The change, however, has hardly been uniform.
2022 Will Long Be Remembered As The Year Many NJ Stores Closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
roi-nj.com
Johnson, Ross-Dulan, Small to headline Jerseyans to be honored at African American Chamber gala
New Jersey leaders Natalya Johnson, Brenda Ross-Dulan and Marty Small will headline the list of honorees at the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey’s annual gala, to be held Feb. 16, 2023. The event, held in conjunction with Black History Month, also will honor two national figures:...
Will new center transform maternal health in Trenton?
Youth mentorship and violence prevention programs will also be provided. Leaders in Trenton are hoping to provide more access to maternal care by way of a new maternal health center at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church. Some $2 million in state funding will go toward helping the center provide various maternal health resources, including birthing services.
Trentonian
ELECTION NOTEBOOK: Guest oped – Mayor Reed Gusciora speaks on Saint Francis closure
The recent announcement by Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital Trenton, that they were leaving the state, and the hospital would merge with Capital Health, Helene Fuld Hospital, causes uncertainty in health care for the capital city region. I appreciate that Trentonians born at St. Francis or receiving care there through the years are connected to this revered institution that has become a valued part of the city’s legacy.
On 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, NJ takes stock
Reminders of Sandy are everywhere, as work goes on to make the state more resilient. Ten years ago Saturday, Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Jersey Shore, barreling through the state and up the East Coast. New Jersey was hit by punishing 80-mile-per-hour winds, a record-breaking storm surge and a high tide that pushed 14-foot waves up and over the coastline.
Changing how we train teachers in New Jersey will hurt our children | Opinion
The New Jersey Department of Education is in the process of changing the rules for teacher training. We believe this change, should it be put in place, will be detrimental to our children’s education. Currently, all primary education majors are required to double major. One of those majors is...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0