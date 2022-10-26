In countless ways, mothers are the backbone of our society, bringing forth new life and raising the next generation of leaders. And yet, mothers are also some of the most forgotten members of our society. Particularly for women of color, birthing mothers still face disparate outcomes regarding pregnancy-related mortality and complications. Now, community leaders from across the State are joining forces to better serve women and make Trenton a great place to be a mom.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO