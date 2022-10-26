ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event

The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
macaronikid.com

Halloween in Rochester-Webster-Irondequoit!

The most beautiful weekend to close out Halloween 2022. There are many activities taking place within the City of Rochester, Webster and Irondequoit this weekend and most are free! Enjoy the spooky fun and trying to manage the candy load. Friday 10/28:. Saturday 10/29:. Central Library Fall Fest. Halloween at...
dodgecountyindependent.com

Trolley running between Rochester, Mantorville

Beginning last Thursday, a trolley made its first of many trips from the Hilton Hotel in Rochester to the Hubbell House in Mantorville. The trolley will make the trip every Thursday evening for the rest of the year except for Thanksgiving Day. The trolley arrives in Mantorville at least an...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Oct. 30, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans says Rochester has a growing problem of homelessness and it’s contributing to the violence. The city is partnering with local organizations and the county to provide shelter and services to those in need. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, you’ll hear what neighborhood...
niagaranow.com

Candlelight Stroll is set for Friday, Dec. 2

Save the date for a night of flickering candles and joining thousands walking through Old Town to support those in need. The Chamber of Commerce’s annual Candlelight Stroll will be held Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 7 p.m. on Queen Street. Candles will be available at the start of...
News 8 WROC

Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
hwy.co

Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York

Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
Daily Messenger

North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
WHEC TV-10

Local store hasn’t had milk in stock for months in some locations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For some time now we’ve been telling you about Rochester’s food deserts, and the problem people are having getting access to fresh fruits, and vegetables. You can now add milk to the list. News10NBC talked to one local leader that says the City is working on the problem.
CITY News

Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites

A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group. The report, “Landslide 2022,” was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended...
thevictorvoice.com

Brunch at the Village Bakery

With its delicious breakfast options to its wide range of lunch selections, you could never go wrong with going to the Village Bakery and Cafe. Starting off as one small business fourteen years ago now has branched off into three new shops across the Rochester area. The popularity started to grow as soon as it first opened. People were astonished with a wide variety of goods to choose from including their selection of food allergy safe options. Although they are known for their sweet treats and savory goods, they are also known for their strong history of good customer service. As seen from the online reviews and ratings of 4.5 out of 5, it has happy and valuable customers.
13 WHAM

Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend

Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
13 WHAM

Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua

Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
News 8 WROC

Planned Parenthood permit approved in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Town Board approved a special use permit for Planned Parenthood Wednesday, paving the way for a new medical facility on Jefferson Road. The town board initially denied the permit application in June, claiming a medical facility providing surgical procedures would not be “consistent with the character of those retail […]
