CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO