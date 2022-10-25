Read full article on original website
Clay County drivers to experience overnight road closure and detour
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing parts of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. As part of the construction plans, Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close at 9 p.m. each night. The roads will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin breaking ground on a large interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Southeast Jacksonville road improvement project will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The $17.1 million...
Motorist Alert: Railroad closure in Clay County scheduled for Oct. 31, expect detours
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. A railroad closure at County Road 218 and U.S. Highway 301 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 in Clay County beginning at 8 a.m. for emergency repairs due to an identified track defect.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Crash in Putnam ends fatal
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Ziplines, lazy river and new trails could be coming to Clay County as part of tourism push
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.
Clay County commissioners postpone vote on impact fees
The Clay County board of commissioners agreed Tuesday to postpone a vote on the adoption of impact fees until December. Impact fees are one-time fees imposed on new development projects to fund the facilities that will serve the new development.
Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues, families have days to vacate
Residents at a local apartment complex are being put on notice. Neighbors at the Blanchard Apartments in Love Grove say they have just days to get out, after the property was recently condemned for sewage issues. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. City officials were working Wednesday afternoon to...
Early voting gets underway in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning today, Friday, October 28, and running through Saturday, November 5, Clay County residents can cast their ballots for the General Mid-term Elections. Seven sites located throughout the County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Secure Ballot Intake Station “Drop Boxes” will...
Hurricane Ian could be contributing to flooding on Southbank riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the brunt of Hurricane Ian but it’s possible that water from the storm has contributed to flooding on the Southbank riverwalk. Here’s video of that flooding. The area has had high water problems in the past. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
WCJB
Columbia County mail-in ballots breifly delayed
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent out all of the vote-by-mail ballots after a delay due to Hurricane Ian. Supervisor of Elections Tomi Brown says a couple of hundred ballots were delayed about two weeks. The supplier the elections office uses to produce the ballots was delayed due to the impacts of the storm.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clerks expand property records security service
Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity
State inspectors cited a Green Cove Springs restaurant for 18 violations, including five high priority, during an inspection on Oct. 21. Dalton’s Sports Grill, 2808 Henley Road, received a high priority violation, the most severe, for roach activity.
4-month-old dead, two seriously injured in Columbia County car accident, FHP says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Correction: The original story listed the woman passenger in the SUV as dead. She suffered serious injury. Florida Highway Patrol reported that a fatal accident occurred in Columbia County at around 4 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 27. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
