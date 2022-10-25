ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash in Putnam ends fatal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Ziplines, lazy river and new trails could be coming to Clay County as part of tourism push

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Early voting gets underway in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning today, Friday, October 28, and running through Saturday, November 5, Clay County residents can cast their ballots for the General Mid-term Elections. Seven sites located throughout the County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Secure Ballot Intake Station “Drop Boxes” will...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County mail-in ballots breifly delayed

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent out all of the vote-by-mail ballots after a delay due to Hurricane Ian. Supervisor of Elections Tomi Brown says a couple of hundred ballots were delayed about two weeks. The supplier the elections office uses to produce the ballots was delayed due to the impacts of the storm.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clerks expand property records security service

Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL

