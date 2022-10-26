ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Searching for Deer With Plastic Halloween Pumpkin Stuck on Face: WATCH

Officials in Colorado are racing against time as they continue to search for an unlucky deer who has gotten its snout stuck in a plastic Halloween pumpkin. The deer was spotted in a Colorado neighborhood recently. The animal was roaming yards and open areas with other deer while sporting the blue plastic jack-o-lantern on its nose. Officials fear that the deer could face starvation without intervention to remove the object from the animal’s snout.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk

At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: North Carolina Hunter Bags Absolute Unit of a 700-Pound Black Bear

As you can tell, this North Carolina hunter had himself quite a day out hunting and is showing off his big black bear trophy. And we mean big, like really big. Caleb Henry is the hunter and this black bear totals almost 700 pounds. This big boy definitely was not missing too many meals. Thanks to a couple of photos, we all get a chance to see Caleb’s catch on display. The comments are off the charts and we’ll get to some of them in a minute. Have you ever seen a black bear this size before?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
K99

Ghost at Colorado’s Barr Lake Known to Throw Sucker Punches

You've undoubtedly heard of several Colorado hauntings, but have you ever heard of one where the spirits actually physically assault people? This was reported at a house near Colorado's Barr Lake. In this case, the ghost throws punches. Even worse, they're sucker punches. The Haunting of Barr Lake, Colorado. The...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned

Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Duck Hunter Fires Shot at Approaching Gator in Florida Swamp

A duck hunter named Danny in South Florida experienced a potentially dangerous gator situation in January, and documented how he handled it for YouTube. Danny was out early to go duck hunting on STA public land. STA stands for stormwater treatment area and they’re used for waterfowl hunting in places like South Florida as part of Florida’s wildlife management area system.
FLORIDA STATE
cspdailynews.com

Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

