Colorado Officials Searching for Deer With Plastic Halloween Pumpkin Stuck on Face: WATCH
Officials in Colorado are racing against time as they continue to search for an unlucky deer who has gotten its snout stuck in a plastic Halloween pumpkin. The deer was spotted in a Colorado neighborhood recently. The animal was roaming yards and open areas with other deer while sporting the blue plastic jack-o-lantern on its nose. Officials fear that the deer could face starvation without intervention to remove the object from the animal’s snout.
3 wolves killed in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's 'North Park' pack
Three sub-adult wolves that were legally harvested in Wyoming this month may have belonged to Colorado's "North Park" pack according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW began receiving reports that three black, female, sub-adult wolves were harvested across state lines on October 14. According to CPW Public...
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” a Colorado lake for the first time, raising fears they could spread
Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” the water at Highline Lake — a reservoir north of Loma, near Utah — despite a 15-year effort by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to keep the state free of the harmful species, the agency said this week. CPW staff have discovered...
Montana Hunters Fire Warning Shots at Charging Grizzly Bear, Escape Uninjured
Two Montana hunters escaped uninjured after being ambushed by a grizzly bear. The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department shared in a press release on Tuesday that the hunters were walking Eldridge Trial near Taylor Creek in the Madison Range on Oct. 14 when the animal caught them off guard.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk
At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
Lining Canals to Protect Water
The people who manage our water are trying to improve our systems but there’s a lot to update. Mesa county's irrigation districts have lined miles of their canals.
PHOTOS: North Carolina Hunter Bags Absolute Unit of a 700-Pound Black Bear
As you can tell, this North Carolina hunter had himself quite a day out hunting and is showing off his big black bear trophy. And we mean big, like really big. Caleb Henry is the hunter and this black bear totals almost 700 pounds. This big boy definitely was not missing too many meals. Thanks to a couple of photos, we all get a chance to see Caleb’s catch on display. The comments are off the charts and we’ll get to some of them in a minute. Have you ever seen a black bear this size before?
Ghost at Colorado’s Barr Lake Known to Throw Sucker Punches
You've undoubtedly heard of several Colorado hauntings, but have you ever heard of one where the spirits actually physically assault people? This was reported at a house near Colorado's Barr Lake. In this case, the ghost throws punches. Even worse, they're sucker punches. The Haunting of Barr Lake, Colorado. The...
New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado
After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Elderly Couple Trapped in Home by ‘Eerie and Very Creepy’ Colorado Tumbleweeds
Over the weekend, Colorado residents Marlies Gross and her husband found themselves in a horror movie brought to life. Rather than fighting off a horrifying monster or masked murderer, however, they faced an army of plant corpses – tumbleweeds. One tumbleweed? No problem. Ten? Still manageable. Thousands of them,...
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
WATCH: Duck Hunter Fires Shot at Approaching Gator in Florida Swamp
A duck hunter named Danny in South Florida experienced a potentially dangerous gator situation in January, and documented how he handled it for YouTube. Danny was out early to go duck hunting on STA public land. STA stands for stormwater treatment area and they’re used for waterfowl hunting in places like South Florida as part of Florida’s wildlife management area system.
Colorado lake officially determined to be "infested" by invasive speices
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infected." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
Colorado Lake Determined To Be ‘Infected’ by Invasive Species
Highline Lake State Park has been “infected” with an invasive species recently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has determined that the lake has enough invasive zebra mussel species to cause an infestation. Officials spotted a single zebra mussel on Sept. 14, which prompted more testing on the lake. Now,...
Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top "small town gems" to visit in the United States.
