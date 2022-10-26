ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Officials Searching for Deer With Plastic Halloween Pumpkin Stuck on Face: WATCH

Officials in Colorado are racing against time as they continue to search for an unlucky deer who has gotten its snout stuck in a plastic Halloween pumpkin. The deer was spotted in a Colorado neighborhood recently. The animal was roaming yards and open areas with other deer while sporting the blue plastic jack-o-lantern on its nose. Officials fear that the deer could face starvation without intervention to remove the object from the animal’s snout.
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: North Carolina Hunter Bags Absolute Unit of a 700-Pound Black Bear

As you can tell, this North Carolina hunter had himself quite a day out hunting and is showing off his big black bear trophy. And we mean big, like really big. Caleb Henry is the hunter and this black bear totals almost 700 pounds. This big boy definitely was not missing too many meals. Thanks to a couple of photos, we all get a chance to see Caleb’s catch on display. The comments are off the charts and we’ll get to some of them in a minute. Have you ever seen a black bear this size before?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Maine Moose Face a Serious Threat This Winter, And It Isn’t Hunters

A shorter winter season in Maine’s woodlands has created a big problem for the moose population, as ticks are active during warmer weather. These ticks last year killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves, Nasdaq.com reports. The state of Maine is currently investigating a non-traditional solution to the issue climate change has caused its moose population. They’re considering the idea of allowing hunters to harvest more moose each year.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Duck Hunter Fires Shot at Approaching Gator in Florida Swamp

A duck hunter named Danny in South Florida experienced a potentially dangerous gator situation in January, and documented how he handled it for YouTube. Danny was out early to go duck hunting on STA public land. STA stands for stormwater treatment area and they’re used for waterfowl hunting in places like South Florida as part of Florida’s wildlife management area system.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned

Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Outsider.com

Lake Mead Divers Find Sixth Set of Human Remains

Authorities announced on Tuesday that a group of Divers found more skeletal remains in a dry Lake Mead near Las Vegas. According to reports, a Lake Mead National Recreation Area diver located “what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area” on Oct. 17, the Lake Mead National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Outsider.com

Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk

At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Washington Bear Attack Result of ‘Woke’ Restrictions, Wildlife Expert Claims

A wildlife expert believes that a recent bear attack in Washington state was a result of “woke” politics that are leading to overpopulation problems. The attack took place on Oct. 22 near Leavenworth. The local sheriff’s office said that a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog when the animal charged. The woman fought for roughly 15 seconds before the bear ran away. She survived but suffered “significant injuries.”
WASHINGTON STATE
