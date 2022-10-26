Read full article on original website
Colorado Officials Searching for Deer With Plastic Halloween Pumpkin Stuck on Face: WATCH
Officials in Colorado are racing against time as they continue to search for an unlucky deer who has gotten its snout stuck in a plastic Halloween pumpkin. The deer was spotted in a Colorado neighborhood recently. The animal was roaming yards and open areas with other deer while sporting the blue plastic jack-o-lantern on its nose. Officials fear that the deer could face starvation without intervention to remove the object from the animal’s snout.
coloradosun.com
Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” a Colorado lake for the first time, raising fears they could spread
Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” the water at Highline Lake — a reservoir north of Loma, near Utah — despite a 15-year effort by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to keep the state free of the harmful species, the agency said this week. CPW staff have discovered...
California Zoo Welcomes Adorable Year-Old Sister Capybaras
For years, Happy Hollow Park & Zoo’s capybara habitat housed an elderly gent by the name of Meenie. Sadly, however, Meenie was euthanized in March of this year. He had reached the grand old age of 12, about two years past his expected lifespan, and was no longer enjoying a high quality of life.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
PHOTOS: North Carolina Hunter Bags Absolute Unit of a 700-Pound Black Bear
As you can tell, this North Carolina hunter had himself quite a day out hunting and is showing off his big black bear trophy. And we mean big, like really big. Caleb Henry is the hunter and this black bear totals almost 700 pounds. This big boy definitely was not missing too many meals. Thanks to a couple of photos, we all get a chance to see Caleb’s catch on display. The comments are off the charts and we’ll get to some of them in a minute. Have you ever seen a black bear this size before?
Maine Moose Face a Serious Threat This Winter, And It Isn’t Hunters
A shorter winter season in Maine’s woodlands has created a big problem for the moose population, as ticks are active during warmer weather. These ticks last year killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves, Nasdaq.com reports. The state of Maine is currently investigating a non-traditional solution to the issue climate change has caused its moose population. They’re considering the idea of allowing hunters to harvest more moose each year.
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years
Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
WATCH: Duck Hunter Fires Shot at Approaching Gator in Florida Swamp
A duck hunter named Danny in South Florida experienced a potentially dangerous gator situation in January, and documented how he handled it for YouTube. Danny was out early to go duck hunting on STA public land. STA stands for stormwater treatment area and they’re used for waterfowl hunting in places like South Florida as part of Florida’s wildlife management area system.
Elk Eats Rabbit in Wildly Bizarre Scene Caught on Camera: VIDEO
Elk are incredible, giant beasts. They may not look it, but they’re primarily herbivores. They munch on green grass, plants, shrubs, and the tips of branches to help them grow. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, their habitat and the season will determine what they eat. They also tend...
Grand Teton National Park Begins Elk Reduction Program on November 5
Starting November 5, Grand Teton National Park will begin its elk reduction program. The efforts are in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and aim to properly manage and conserve the Jackson Elk Herd. Every year, respective federal and state wildlife officials gather and review data regarding the...
Young Bird May Have Set New Record by Flying Nonstop From Alaska to Tasmania
One busy bird appears to have set an impressive distance record recently. Flying non-stop in an 8,435-mile flight taking the young bar-tailed godwit from Alaska to Australia. This news comes from bird experts tracking migratory birds and the distances they travel. The Bar-Tailed Godwit Was Tagged With A GPS Tracking...
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
Lake Mead Divers Find Sixth Set of Human Remains
Authorities announced on Tuesday that a group of Divers found more skeletal remains in a dry Lake Mead near Las Vegas. According to reports, a Lake Mead National Recreation Area diver located “what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area” on Oct. 17, the Lake Mead National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Vermont Holds Special ‘Novice Weekend’ for New Hunters
Hunters in Vermont who are going out on their first deer season have been encouraged to take advantage of the state’s novice weekend. This was the third annual novice weekend in the state. It took place on October 22 and 23. New hunters had some qualifications that they needed to meet.
Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk
At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
Elderly Couple Trapped in Home by ‘Eerie and Very Creepy’ Colorado Tumbleweeds
Over the weekend, Colorado residents Marlies Gross and her husband found themselves in a horror movie brought to life. Rather than fighting off a horrifying monster or masked murderer, however, they faced an army of plant corpses – tumbleweeds. One tumbleweed? No problem. Ten? Still manageable. Thousands of them,...
Washington Bear Attack Result of ‘Woke’ Restrictions, Wildlife Expert Claims
A wildlife expert believes that a recent bear attack in Washington state was a result of “woke” politics that are leading to overpopulation problems. The attack took place on Oct. 22 near Leavenworth. The local sheriff’s office said that a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog when the animal charged. The woman fought for roughly 15 seconds before the bear ran away. She survived but suffered “significant injuries.”
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
Montana Hunters Fire Warning Shots at Charging Grizzly Bear, Escape Uninjured
Two Montana hunters escaped uninjured after being ambushed by a grizzly bear. The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department shared in a press release on Tuesday that the hunters were walking Eldridge Trial near Taylor Creek in the Madison Range on Oct. 14 when the animal caught them off guard.
