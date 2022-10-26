Read full article on original website
mojorising363
3d ago
Senseless, tragic, and preventable. And how many more ticking time bombs are out there that we don't know about... yet?
Sisters' homemade wanted posters land deadly hit-and-run driver back in jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - When the man who killed their mother in a hit-and-run crash failed to show up for sentencing in St. Paul earlier this year, a pair of sisters knew they had to take justice into their own hands. That is exactly what they did, plastering...
Man Claims the TV Told Him to Kill in Minnesota Double Homicide
Given the time of the year, this story is not only unfortunate, but it's also a little spooky. Last Thursday, October 20th, St. Paul Police responded to a call about someone being killed in a nearby home. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on the scene they found two dead males, one 40 years old and the other 56.
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
Teen arrested after possibly bringing gun on St. Cloud-area school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Cloud arrested a 17-year-old for illegally possessing a firearm they believe he brought on a school bus. In a press release, the St. Cloud Police Department says the school resource officer received a report on October 26 that the suspect, a McKinley Area Learning Center student, possibly had a gun in his pocket while on a school bus.
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
Man previously convicted of murder tried to enter University of St. Thomas dorms
A man previously convicted of murder tried to force his way into a University of St. Thomas residence hall on Wednesday. The man allegedly attempted to get into a building near the entry to Flynn Hall by forcing a student to help him. Police used a Taser on the 40-year-old during the ensuing confrontation, with the man later arrested.
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
Fourth Feeding our Future defendant admits role in fraud scheme
Photo: Abdul Abubakar Ali leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on October 26, 2022, after pleading guilty to his role in an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud two government child nutrition programs. Matt Sepic | MPR News. - MPR News - October 26, 2022. Another defendant charged in an...
Charges: 2 Minnesotans steal catalytic converters in New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (FOX 9) - Two men from Minnesota are facing charges in New Jersey for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from a neighborhood. The Toms River Police Department said Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt and theft of property.
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
Nicholas Kraus pleads guilty to plowing SUV into group of protesters in Uptown, killing 1
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 36-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one person. According to court records, Nicholas Kraus' trial was set to begin Monday, but it was changed to a plea hearing. At 1:30 p.m., Kraus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. On the evening of June 13, 2021, investigators say Kraus sped into a group of protesters, slamming his SUV into a parked car in the middle of the street, pushing it into the protesters. The car belonged to Deona Knajdek, who was...
Sheriff: Rainbow fentanyl unlikely to be targeted at kids on Halloween
A top law enforcement official in South Dakota is urging parents nationwide to remain vigilant while checking their children's Halloween candy this year after the rise of cartels smuggling deadly fentanyl in candy containers and producing enticing colorful pills, but he also said it is very unlikely the drug would be found in candy.
