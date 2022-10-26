Colorado Springs Sports Corp. recognizes Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Just after walking off stage, Ted Castaneda received a hug from his granddaughter celebrating him being inducted in the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

"I'm just so excited that she takes great pride in what I'm doing these days. It's part of the joys of being a grandpa," Castaneda said.

Castaneda, who was a cross country and track and field coach at Colorado College for nearly 40 years, was one of several inductees honored at a dinner Tuesday night presented by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation at the Broadmoor World Arena.

He took up track and cross country in 10th grade as a student at Palmer High School. He excelled at running and went on to attend the University of Colorado Boulder where in 1972 he competed against the legendary Steve Prefontaine in the NCAA Track and Field Championship.

Castaneda said he implemented some of his college coach's methods into his own style.

"What I like about Colorado College is we didn't get the superstars, that's Division I, Division II with scholarships we got people that were all walk ons and yet at the same time they work just as hard," he said. "And so meeting with those kind of individuals at Colorado College made me proud to work with them because I wanted them to know you're all important...And I picked that up from my old coach at the University of Colorado."

Castaneda was part of an induction class that included the 2003-04 Air Force Men’s Basketball team, the 1991-92 Doherty high school girls’ basketball team, local golf instructor Ann Finke, Air Academy and University of Colorado Boulder coach Gary Barnett, Manitou Springs High School volleyball coach Judy Barnett and Widefield alumnus turned 3-time NFL Pro-Bowl receiver Vincent Jackson, who was posthumously honored.

Jackson graduated from Widefield to play at the University of Northern Colorado. From there, he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005 and played with the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers until 2016.

Jackson died February 15, 2021.

Terence Jackson, Vincent’s father, accepted the award alongside his mother, Sherry.

Remembering their son, Terence said things came naturally for Vincent athletically and academically, he even won an award for a poem he wrote at age ten.

A member of the armed forces, Terence recalled watching his son grow into a world-class athlete from playing football, baseball, soccer and even some hockey in Colorado Springs.

"It was amazing, it was sort of like a dream come true," Terence said. "Being a military man, I stayed deployed or in the field but every opportunity I got if he was playing anything, I'd try to make it. Either in uniform or whatever. It's amazing to watch where he came from to where he ended up at."

In the acceptance speech, Terence recognized the Security area. He said they moved there in 1993 from Europe when it was a new development.

"Everybody around us was all brand new homeowners so it was special. We all got to meet each other while we building our house, putting our grass in, putting our rocks in. It was a very close-knit community."