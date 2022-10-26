Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Week 10 D10 Football Recaps: Ike Caps Unbeaten Regular Season; Simmons Sparks McDowell; Sharpsville Tops LeBoeuf
GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. D9 Recaps • Wagner, Redbank Knock off Central Clarion • Martin, Karns City Top Clearfield • Judge rules Butler Football can participate in D10 playoffs • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
d9and10sports.com
D9 Releases Football Playoff Brackets: Port Allegany, Central Clarion, Clearfield Get Top Seeds
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 football playoff brackets Saturday with Port Allegany (1A), Central Clarion (2A), and Clearfield (3A) getting top seeds. For the first time, the District used a seeding committee to determine the matchups. Six teams entered the tournament in Class 1A with three...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Sweeps Cathedral Prep, Will Meet Meadville in D10 Semifinals
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Warren held off a late Cathedral Prep rally, that included a reversal on what the Dragons thought was the match-winner, to complete a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 28-26) sweep in the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday. Warren had match point at 24-19 in the third...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 26 Playoff Soccer: McDowell Boys, Girls Roll to D10 4A Titles
ERIE, Pa. – For the 15th time in program history, the McDowell boys soccer team are District 10 champions. Four different McDowell players scored as the Trojans earned a 4-0 win over Erie High to claim the Class 4A crown. The Trojans led 2-0 at halftime on goals from...
d9and10sports.com
Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield
KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
d9and10sports.com
Cathedral Prep Advances to Semis in PIAA Class 2A Team Tennis
HERSHEY, Pa. – The Cathedral Prep girls’ tennis team earned a 3-2 win over Lancaster Country Day in the PIAA Class 2A team tennis championships on Friday. Anne Marie Prichard was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner over Monica Lopez at No. 2 singles for the Ramblers, while both doubles teams were also victorious in helping Prep advance. Finleigh Handzel and Margeret Prichard were 6-1, 7-5 winners over Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards, while at No. 2 doubles, Sofia Falvo and Lilli Beuchert were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Natasia Philip and Carlina Caplan.
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
wisr680.com
Judge Rules In Favor Of Butler Football Participating In Postseason
A senior judge from Mercer County decided Friday afternoon that Butler football is eligible for the postseason this season and next. In a Butler County courtroom Thursday, lawyers for the school district and the PIAA argued over whether or not the PIAA had the authority to ban Butler from playing in the District 10 championship game.
Harborcreek, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
d9and10sports.com
Five TD Passes from Freshman QB Helps Redbank Valley Hand Central Clarion First Loss
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Making just his third career start, Redbank Valley freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner already looks like a seasoned veteran. Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
d9and10sports.com
Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick
KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: D9 1A Volleyball Quarterfinal Clarion-Limestone at Oswayo Valley
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 2 seed Oswayo Valley hosts No. 10 seed Clarion-Limestone in the District 9 Class 1A volleyball playoffs. Clarion-Limestone is coming off a first-round win over Port Allegany, while Oswayo Valley received a bye. The winner will take on the Clarion-Otto-Eldred winner in...
d9and10sports.com
No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's almost time for the WPIAL football playoffs in Western Pennsylvania. Operation Football will be covering several games with playoff implications on Friday night. Game of the Week: Central Valley vs. Aliquippa (at Freedom High School) Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon. Penn Hills at Woodland Hills. Thomas Jefferson...
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: William Jeffress
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior from Erie, PA who is looking to take his game to the next level this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Information| November/December 2022
Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
