D9 Releases Football Playoff Brackets: Port Allegany, Central Clarion, Clearfield Get Top Seeds
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 football playoff brackets Saturday with Port Allegany (1A), Central Clarion (2A), and Clearfield (3A) getting top seeds. For the first time, the District used a seeding committee to determine the matchups. Six teams entered the tournament in Class 1A with three...
W10 D9 Football Recaps: Punxsy Secures First Winning Season Since 2014; Port Warms Up for Playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Punxsutawney has secured a winning season. Redbank Valley Ends C. Clarion’s Bid for Perfection • Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • D10 Recaps. The...
Oct. 27, ’22 VB Playoff Recaps: D9 Semifinals Set w/Clarion, OV, ECC, Jburg; St. Marys to D9 3A Finals; Warren, Hickory Win in D10
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Tori Newton had 10 kills and five aces to help top-seeded Elk County Catholic sweep past visiting eighth-seed, Coudersport, 3-0, (25-21, 25-15, 25-10). “It was nice to get our first playoff win,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “I think the girls were a little nervous the first game, but after that game was done they were back to business.”
Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield
KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
Oct. 27 Playoff Soccer: Elk County Catholic Boys, Harbor Creek Girls Notch Upset Wins
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – No. 4 seed Elk County Catholic shut down the high-powered Clarion-Limestone offense, earning a 5-0 win over the top-seed Lions in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals. Tim Brannock led the way for the Crusaders, recording a hat trick in the first half to make it...
Week 10 D10 Football Recaps: Ike Caps Unbeaten Regular Season; Simmons Sparks McDowell; Sharpsville Tops LeBoeuf
GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. D9 Recaps • Wagner, Redbank Knock off Central Clarion • Martin, Karns City Top Clearfield • Judge rules Butler Football can participate in D10 playoffs • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
District 9 Releases Sites for Class 2A, 3A Volleyball Championships
ST. MARYS, Pa. – District 9 announced the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A volleyball championship matches on Friday afternoon. In Class 3A, No. 1 seed DuBois will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School. In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Keystone will take on No. 2 seed Kane on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at DuBois High School with a time to be announced.
Watch Live: Clarion at Otto-Eldred D9 1A Volleyball Quarterfinals
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Watch live as four-time defending District 9 and two-time defending PIAA champion Clarion travels to Otto-Eldred for a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal matchup. The sixth-seeded Lady Cats, who haven’t lost a postseason game since the 2019 PIAA semifinals, are coming off a 3-0 win...
Listen Live (Audio Only): Central Clarion County at Redbank Valley Football
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Listen live (audio only) as unbeaten Central Clarion County takes on 9-1 Redbank Valley from New Bethlehem. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be listened to above or below or on any of our social media platforms.
Five TD Passes from Freshman QB Helps Redbank Valley Hand Central Clarion First Loss
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Making just his third career start, Redbank Valley freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner already looks like a seasoned veteran. Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
Pa. high school football team opts out of playoffs after 7-2 season
A seven-win season earned a small St. Marys, Pa. parochial high school football team a coveted postseason tournament berth, but unfortunate circumstances forced administrators to turn down the opportunity. Elk County Catholic High School, with an enrollment of 171 students, was forced to opt out of the District 9, Class...
District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clearfield/Karns City, Central Clarion/Redbank Valley (Audio Only); Postgame Show Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of football games on Friday, with a video broadcast of Clearfield at Karns City and an audio-only broadcast of Central Clarion County at Redbank Valley. The Central Clarion County/Redbank Valley game will also be broadcast on C-93,...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/Otto-Eldred, C-L/Oswayo Valley Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of volleyball playoff matches on Thursday. The matches are in Class 1A District 9 volleyball, where No. 3 Otto-Eldred hosts No. 6 Clarion and No. 2 Oswayo Valley hosts No. 10 Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinals. Both matches...
Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick
KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
IUP Men, California Women Tabbed as PSAC West Preseason Basketball Favorites
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The IUP men and the California women have been tabbed as PSAC West preseason basketball favorites in a poll by the league coaches. IUP is coming off a 33-3 record in 2022 when it won both the PSAC and Atlantic Region Championships before advancing to the NCAA Division II Final Four.
No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
