NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
Penguins vs. Kraken, Game 9: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-1) finally are out of Western Canada. Whether they brought any confidence with them when they crossed the border en route to Seattle, where they will face the Kraken tonight shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern, remains to be seen. UPDATE: Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel will be...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Hurricanes
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-0) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Halloween Spooktacular night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Wild for Hockeytown Halloween on Saturday night
DETROIT-- There will be plenty of tricks and treats at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night when the Detroit Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild for a special Hockeytown Halloween matchup. Puck drop between Detroit (3-2-2; 8 points) and Minnesota (3-3-1; 7 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast...
NHL
Kucherov goal with 57 seconds left lifts Lightning past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Nikita Kucherov scored with 57 seconds left in the third period to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. Brayden Point started the game-winning play when he rushed up the left wing, passed cross-ice to the right circle to Brandon Hagel, who set up Kucherov in front. Kucherov extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, eight assists).
NHL
Recap: Ducks Shut Out in 4-0 Loss to Vegas
Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson stopped all 29 Anaheim shots for his third career NHL shutout, backstopping the Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Ducks today at T-Mobile Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss extended the Ducks' winless streak to seven games (0-6-1) and...
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues will be looking to regain their momentum when they return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to host the Montreal Canadiens. Thursday's 6-2 loss in Nashville was their third straight after the team began the season 3-0. Nashville was playing on five days' rest, whereas the...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Feel Consistent within Lineup Heading into Buffalo
The consistency of lineups and shutting down Buffalo's defense will be crucial in tonight's matchup according to head coach Luke Richardson. Following the team's morning skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., head coach Luke Richardson stated that the team needs to be more focus and aware after facing the dynamic pairing of Oilers' forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Arizona's power play looks to stay red hot in first game at Mullett Arena. Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first...
NHL
5 THINGS; Flyers vs. Panthers
On 1960s/1970s Throwback Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) will host Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (4-2-1) On 1960s/1970s Throwback Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) will host Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (4-2-1). Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 29 vs. Montreal
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Pavel Buchnevich was activated from injured reserve and appears to be in the lineup Saturday vs. Montreal. The lineup listed below is based on line rushes used during pregame warm-ups. -------. With his club scoring just three goals in its last three games, Blues Head Coach...
NHL
Bailey scores in 1,000th NHL game, Islanders defeat Hurricanes
Josh Bailey scored in his 1,000th game, Brock Nelson netted two goals in the 3rd period, and Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for the 6-2 win. Josh Bailey scored the game-winning goal in his 1,000th NHL game when the New York Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.
NHL
'BRINGS THE BEST OUT OF ME'
Kadri looking to continue hot start tonight in highly anticipated Battle of Alberta. And the biggest of moments for them to shine. So, while Nazem Kadri swears the day of the week adds little to his already smoldering lust for winning, the schedule, certainly, adds a little extra. "I don't...
