Read full article on original website
Related
domino
This Couple Made a Deal: They’d Buy the Country House If He Could Have a Backyard Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Before Pamela Berick closed on her cottage, she had backed out on her fair share of deals. “My husband and I had been looking for a mid-century modern home for years, but they were all these massive cantilever houses that were buckling in the middle,” Berick, the cofounder of Collab Society, explains. (During one tour, the architect even recommended tearing the place down and starting over from scratch.) Upon abandoning the hope of a 1960s bungalow in the Hamptons, she narrowed their search down to Bellport, New York (they wanted to stay within a 60-mile radius of their primary home in Brooklyn). When they walked into a local real-estate office, one of the agents said he had something but noted “it’s not for everyone”—it’s on the tiny side. “It’s a two-bedroom, kind of,” says Berick. But the manageable fixer-upper’s English-style thatched roof and plenty of acreage were what ultimately sold them on it.
10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail
No home is completed without these accent wood wall decorating ideas.
livingetc.com
Should a living room have a ceiling light? Finally, design experts settle the debate
Whether or not your living room should have a ceiling light is a tricky decision to make. The obvious conclusion might be that yes, your living room should have a ceiling light, but in a well-lit lighting scheme, supplementary light sources might do more than your overhead lighting to provide atmosphere.
How to make your bedroom feel like a boutique hotel suite
Growing up, I was hopelessly enchanted by the life of Eloise – the ever elusive and self-assured fictional six-year-old sophisticate who lives on the “tippy-top floor” of The Plaza Hotel. To live like the children’s literary character, Eloise – “skittering” in and out of elevators, twirling about under the grand lobby’s dripping crystal chandeliers, and calling a splendid pink suite “home” – was an infinitely romantic notion. It still is.To step into a hotel’s gilded revolving doors is to pass into another, much lovelier world. One where crisp linens, plump pillows, and dimly lit bars that boast impressive lists of...
lbmjournal.com
Enjoy your view with DSI’s Westbury Veranda Aluminum and Glass Railing
Fall is in the air bringing vibrant colors and different types of outdoor living experiences. From s’mores around the fire pit to gatherings on decks and patios, homeowners are taking advantage of the cooler weather to enjoy their outdoor living areas. Whether in an urban, country, coastal, or mountain area, views are important for residents’ livability, mental health, and enjoyment. With that in mind DSI’s Westbury Veranda glass railing was designed to provide the safety of aluminum railing without obscuring views.
CONTEMPORIST
This U-Shaped House Was Designed To Wrap Around A Courtyard
Dion Keech Architects, in collaboration with the homeowner, has completed a new U-shaped house with a black exterior. The homeowner, who is a designer themselves and also owns Mr Pinchy and Co, a contemporary Australian brand that creates sculptural homewares, was heavily involved throughout the design process of the rural house.
livingetc.com
Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime
To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
housebeautiful.com
Step Inside a Luxurious Laundry Room Where a Playful Pattern Reigns
When it comes to designing a home after an extensive gut renovation, some spaces—the primary bedroom, living area, and kitchen, to name a few—tend to take priority. Such isn’t the case for Seattle-based interior designer Jessica Nelson, who transformed a formerly dingy and nearly dilapidated nook into an elegantly moody laundry room. Nelson explains, “I love taking spaces that can be forgotten or overlooked and making them a true design statement.”
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
Builder
Barndominium Floor Plans with Tons of Storage
Barndominium house plans are attracting a lot of attention. Here are some notable recent ones with huge garages and simple footprints. This sleek home design features a simple, rectangular footprint and lots of handy storage. Check out the locker room on the way in from the garage. There's also a separate mudroom next to the kitchen. The main bedroom suite is easy to reach on this level, with two more bedrooms upstairs. See more images, information, and the floor plans.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man's genius hack creates 'minimalist' Christmas tree after working from home limited living space
Christmas is a time for families getting together and enjoying festivities and each other's company. Homes are even busier than usual at this time of year and space can become an issue especially when you factor in the area taken up by a Christmas tree. A man has discovered an...
Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked
We swear every family has some version of this…
A Crime Scene Cleaner Shares How to Remove Some of the Toughest Stains at Home (Yes, Even Blood Too)
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. You might already know the trick to getting out a red wine stain in your home, but what about messes that are even more difficult to get rid of? That smell you can’t remove or the mess your kid or pet made… you know, the things that won’t go away with a simple swipe of a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.
yankodesign.com
This unique cabinet is embedded with 16,000 pieces of straw & has the silhouette of a mother and child
French marquetry artist Arthur Seigneur and Australian industrial designer Adam Goodrum have been working together since 2015, under the title ‘Adam and Arthur’. One of their latest creation is The Mother and Child Cabinet – a beautiful monochromatic cabinet that creates a subtle silhouette of a mother next to her child.
buckinghamshirelive.com
King Charles tells Repair Shop about Queen Mother's clock prank that always shut people up
King Charles has told the Repair Shop team about a prank the Queen Mother loved to play with clocks that always shut people up. Presenter Jay Blades and the team visited Dumfries House in Scotland for a one-off episode to mark the BBC’s centenary filmed when Charles was still the Prince of Wales. In The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, Charles needs help with an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
Comments / 0