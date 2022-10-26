ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County officials take part in candlelight vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza, Commissioner Susan Soloway, Commissioner Jeff Kuhl, Sheriff Fred Brown, County Clerk Mary Melfi, and Prosecutor Renee Robeson joined SAFE in Hunterdon on October 20 for a candlelight vigil at the Historic Hunterdon County Courthouse to mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away

Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wbgo.org

Modern Day Recreation Complex Coming To Middlesex County

New recreation opportunities and major improvements are coming to a complex in Middlesex County. The Veterans Memorial Youth League Complex Park in Perth Amboy is being transformed into a modern day recreation complex. New artificial multi sport fields, batting cages, walking and biking trails, a pond for fishing and boating are all coming by year 2024. Mayor Helmin Caba says the renovations represent social and economic growth for the community.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Collapsed Manhole Impacts Traffic In New Brunswick

A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said. The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
franklinreporter.com

In Your Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ For Energy Aggregation

What will most perplex township voters on Nov. 8 is the Municipal Public Question. This concerns what is called Community Energy Aggregation. We (Franklin Township) get our electricity from PSE&G. But there are two parts to this: the actual electricity generated, by whatever means, and the delivery of the electricity, by power lines along the streets. While PSE&G will always be the deliverer of our electricity (unless we go entirely to solar cells on the roof, with battery storage), we can buy the electricity from another firm. What is proposed (a group of citizens petitioned for this) is to bundle everyone in the township as buyers from some other electricity generator. This, we hope, will get some other producer to offer a lower rate, and save everyone money. (Any user can, however, opt out, choosing to continue to buy their electricity from PSE&G.) We hire an intermediary to prepare specifications, solicit and receive bids from generators. The intermediary is paid by the winning generator, not the township. Users will receive a single bill, though the production and delivery parts will be stated separately, and pay PSE&G, who will send the production part on to the generator.
FRANKLIN, NJ

