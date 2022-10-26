What will most perplex township voters on Nov. 8 is the Municipal Public Question. This concerns what is called Community Energy Aggregation. We (Franklin Township) get our electricity from PSE&G. But there are two parts to this: the actual electricity generated, by whatever means, and the delivery of the electricity, by power lines along the streets. While PSE&G will always be the deliverer of our electricity (unless we go entirely to solar cells on the roof, with battery storage), we can buy the electricity from another firm. What is proposed (a group of citizens petitioned for this) is to bundle everyone in the township as buyers from some other electricity generator. This, we hope, will get some other producer to offer a lower rate, and save everyone money. (Any user can, however, opt out, choosing to continue to buy their electricity from PSE&G.) We hire an intermediary to prepare specifications, solicit and receive bids from generators. The intermediary is paid by the winning generator, not the township. Users will receive a single bill, though the production and delivery parts will be stated separately, and pay PSE&G, who will send the production part on to the generator.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO