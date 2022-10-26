ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 10/28/22

Elmira - 50, Horseheads - 26 Corning - 42, Ithaca - 22 Class C Quarterfinals: Le Roy - 28, Haverling - 20 8-Man Quarterfinals: Canisteo-Greenwood - 36, Mynderse Academy - 6 Mansfield University - 27, University of Pennsylvania - 24 SECTION IV GIRLS SOCCER. Class AA Championship: Corning - 2,...
ELMIRA, NY
High School Football PRO

Elmira, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fourth Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event Held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Downtown Development Inc. held its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat event in Wisner Park on Friday evening. Hundreds of people were in attendance with their children and dogs dressed up like princesses, superheroes, and other spooky things. Janis Witchey, a member of the Executive Board of...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Boris the Skeleton, the Endicott Holiday Decoration With a Cause

If you've driven around Endicott, you're probably familiar with Boris, the 12-foot-tall skeleton. But you might not know that Boris is always raising money for good causes. Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, the people behind the charitable skeleton, have been putting Boris up since September of 2020, along with another 12-foot skeleton friend, Gladys. Every year since, local residents have stopped by the home to marvel at the massive decorations and take pictures in front of their cauldron.
ENDICOTT, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center

Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
TROY, PA
rewind1077.com

Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?

It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY

