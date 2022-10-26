Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football - 10/28/22
Elmira - 50, Horseheads - 26 Corning - 42, Ithaca - 22 Class C Quarterfinals: Le Roy - 28, Haverling - 20 8-Man Quarterfinals: Canisteo-Greenwood - 36, Mynderse Academy - 6 Mansfield University - 27, University of Pennsylvania - 24 SECTION IV GIRLS SOCCER. Class AA Championship: Corning - 2,...
Section IV Friday Football Scores
Friday night football scores from around Section IV.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira College Men's Hockey ready to drop the puck on a new season with an experienced group
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - It's going to be an exciting Friday night at the Murray Athletic Center with the Elmira College Men's and Women's Hockey season openers. WENY Sports spoke with the women's team on Wednesday, and tonight, we catch up with the men's team as they get ready to take the ice after making it to last year's NCAA Tournament.
Elmira, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Horseheads Senior High School football team will have a game with Elmira High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira College Women's Hockey ready to be back on the ice after last year's Frozen Four run
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira College hockey season is here. After making it o last year's Frozen Four, the EC women are ready to take the ice with their eyes on another special run. The Soaring Eagles season opener is this Friday, October 28th when they take on Utica...
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
NewsChannel 36
Fourth Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event Held in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Downtown Development Inc. held its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat event in Wisner Park on Friday evening. Hundreds of people were in attendance with their children and dogs dressed up like princesses, superheroes, and other spooky things. Janis Witchey, a member of the Executive Board of...
NewsChannel 36
Upcoming Intersection Closure in Elmira at Clemens Center Parkway and 5th St.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Drivers in the Elmira area are advised to avoid the intersection between State Route 14/Clemens Center Parkway and 5th Street in the city. According to the New York State DOT, the closure is due to pavement rehabilitation. The DOT says that the intersection will close Friday,...
Burlington Set to Open in Vestal After Closing Oakdale Mall Store
Less than three weeks after Burlington shut down its Johnson City store, the national chain is planning to launch operations at a new site less than five miles away. The Burlington store in the Town Square Mall in Vestal is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Store...
Boris the Skeleton, the Endicott Holiday Decoration With a Cause
If you've driven around Endicott, you're probably familiar with Boris, the 12-foot-tall skeleton. But you might not know that Boris is always raising money for good causes. Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, the people behind the charitable skeleton, have been putting Boris up since September of 2020, along with another 12-foot skeleton friend, Gladys. Every year since, local residents have stopped by the home to marvel at the massive decorations and take pictures in front of their cauldron.
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center
Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business
The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
rewind1077.com
Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
Cornell Daily Sun
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
New photos of alleged Owego gas station scammers
New York State Police at Owego are still looking two identify two individuals who they believe were involved in stealing thousands of dollars from the Speedway
