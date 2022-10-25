Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
lite987whop.com
College Sports Roundtable
(Undated) — In other college football action this weekend, Middle Tennessee is at University of Texas-El Paso, Austin Peay hosts Jacksonville State, Chattanooga visits Furman, East Tennessee State goes on the road to Wofford, Murray State is at home against Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech has a road game against Eastern Illinois, UT-Martin is at Houston Christian, Eastern Kentucky visits Southeast Missouri, Morehead State takes on Butler on the road, and Western Kentucky welcomes North Texas. Memphis and Vanderbilt both have byes.
lite987whop.com
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
lite987whop.com
Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs
It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
lite987whop.com
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
lite987whop.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
lite987whop.com
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
lite987whop.com
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
lite987whop.com
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
lite987whop.com
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
lite987whop.com
Car, gun reported stolen
A car was reported stolen Friday night on Hunters Lane. The victim told Hopkinsville police that his 2010 gray Ford Fusion was stolen from his driveway in the 600 block of Hunters between 9:30 and 11 p.m. The report says the keys had been left in the car and that...
Comments / 0