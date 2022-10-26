Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright Future
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
newmexicomagazine.org
San Miguel Chapel's Historic Treasures
In Santa Fe, San Miguel Chapel’s adobe architecture mirrors that of churches in small villages, where every material plays an important role. LAURIANNE FIORENTINO PULLS OUT HER PHONE and calls up a photo. We’re standing in the 1710 rebuild of San Miguel Chapel, first constructed by Santa Fe’s earliest settlers around a century before then, and the church director wants to show off just how deliberately the building was designed.
KRQE News 13
Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public School teacher has been named the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. PreK inclusion teacher Tara Hughes was presented with the award by the governor. She has been a teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center for four years. Her...
KRQE News 13
What's happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
Advocacy group receives mail with anti-Semitic symbols, unknown substance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate-filled message appearing to target Democratic Representative Nathan Small with a mysterious substance in it showed up at the Santa Fe offices of the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. The group promotes conserving New Mexico’s resources and supports representative Small. A spokesperson for CVNM says on Wednesday an employee received […]
cnm.edu
This Carpentry Student Got a Dream Job Right After Graduating From CNM
Back during the run-up to the 2021 SkillsUSA New Mexico Competition, CNM Carpentry instructor Joseph Hirschfeld introduced his student Angel Sital to Thomas Jaramillo, a supervisor at the Jaynes Corporation. Thomas was at CNM because Jaynes was donating supplies to the competition. Angel and Thomas got to talking and Angel...
Rio Grande Sun
Craft and Car Show Brings Community Together
The Craft and Car Show Fall Event took place on Saturday at the Plaza de Española and saw around 60 cars and over 500 people in attendance, according to Event Organizer Alisha Martinez. Attendees were able to partake in trunk or treat, performances, non-profit vendors, the car show and...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Santa Fe, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Santa Fe. The Capital High School football team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00. The Capital High School football team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque
ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
Rio Grande Sun
Alcalde Elementary School Students Visit Española Shelter
Alcalde Elementary took nearly forty students to the Española Humane on Thursday for a field trip incentive as reward to the students who donated the most items such as food, toys and leashes to the shelter, according to Principal Kiva Duckworth-Moulton. The photos below were taken by staff reporter Samantha Chavez.
lbmjournal.com
Boise Cascade expands Albuquerque distribution center
Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division has announced the acquisition of 4.67 acres of land adjacent to its Albuquerque, New Mexico branch. The land purchase agreement was signed Monday, Oct. 17. The existing operating facility consists of 13 acres with 78,000 square feet of covered storage. This BMD location services the New Mexico, West Texas, and Juarez markets.
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
KRQE News 13
Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
