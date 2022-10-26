ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pommietravels.com

The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe

Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

San Miguel Chapel's Historic Treasures

In Santa Fe, San Miguel Chapel’s adobe architecture mirrors that of churches in small villages, where every material plays an important role. LAURIANNE FIORENTINO PULLS OUT HER PHONE and calls up a photo. We’re standing in the 1710 rebuild of San Miguel Chapel, first constructed by Santa Fe’s earliest settlers around a century before then, and the church director wants to show off just how deliberately the building was designed.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public School teacher has been named the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. PreK inclusion teacher Tara Hughes was presented with the award by the governor. She has been a teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center for four years. Her...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM

When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Advocacy group receives mail with anti-Semitic symbols, unknown substance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate-filled message appearing to target Democratic Representative Nathan Small with a mysterious substance in it showed up at the Santa Fe offices of the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. The group promotes conserving New Mexico’s resources and supports representative Small. A spokesperson for CVNM says on Wednesday an employee received […]
SANTA FE, NM
cnm.edu

This Carpentry Student Got a Dream Job Right After Graduating From CNM

Back during the run-up to the 2021 SkillsUSA New Mexico Competition, CNM Carpentry instructor Joseph Hirschfeld introduced his student Angel Sital to Thomas Jaramillo, a supervisor at the Jaynes Corporation. Thomas was at CNM because Jaynes was donating supplies to the competition. Angel and Thomas got to talking and Angel...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Craft and Car Show Brings Community Together

The Craft and Car Show Fall Event took place on Saturday at the Plaza de Española and saw around 60 cars and over 500 people in attendance, according to Event Organizer Alisha Martinez. Attendees were able to partake in trunk or treat, performances, non-profit vendors, the car show and...
ESPANOLA, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque

ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County

Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Alcalde Elementary School Students Visit Española Shelter

Alcalde Elementary took nearly forty students to the Española Humane on Thursday for a field trip incentive as reward to the students who donated the most items such as food, toys and leashes to the shelter, according to Principal Kiva Duckworth-Moulton. The photos below were taken by staff reporter Samantha Chavez.
ESPANOLA, NM
lbmjournal.com

Boise Cascade expands Albuquerque distribution center

Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division has announced the acquisition of 4.67 acres of land adjacent to its Albuquerque, New Mexico branch. The land purchase agreement was signed Monday, Oct. 17. The existing operating facility consists of 13 acres with 78,000 square feet of covered storage. This BMD location services the New Mexico, West Texas, and Juarez markets.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy