ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO