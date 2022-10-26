ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Bayside Week 9 Final Scores and Updated Standings

SALISBURY, Md. – Kent Island saved their best performance for the final week of the regular season. The Bucs defeat their arch-rivals Queen Anne’s, 42-14, thanks to five rushing touchdowns from running back Kasey Heath. The win caps an 8-game winning streak to finish the season for the Bucs.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Kasey Heath shines in season finale win over the Lions

STEVENSVILLE, Md.– Kent Island defeated Queen Anne’s in a final score of 42-14 on Friday night. KI would get on the board first with a Keegan O’Brien touchdown to give the Bucs the 7-0 lead. QA would bite right back as Kj Smothers would break free for the long touchdown run to tie it up at 7-7.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WGMD Radio

Laurel-Seaford Football Game Closed Attendance

If you planned to attend the Laurel-Seaford football game tonight – all tickets have been canceled and money will be refunded. Laurel Superintendent Shawn Larrimore posted this earlier today…
LAUREL, MD
Ocean City Today

Decatur football team comes from behind to beat Easton

(Oct. 28, 2022) The lead changed hands several times during the football game between Stephen Decatur and Easton last Friday night. Decatur came from behind in the final minutes to win, 37-34, on the road. “It was a big win. There was seven lead changes in the game,” said Decatur...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

SU Professor receives IOC Diploma

SALISBURY, Md. – An Assistant Professor at Salisbury University recently received one of the highest honors from the International Olympic Committee. Dr. Laura Marinaro of the school’s Health Services Department received the IOC’s Diploma in Sports Nutrition. Only 900 people worldwide have completed this program since 2007.
SALISBURY, MD
fox5dc.com

Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wypr.org

"Ghosts of Western Maryland"

Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Indigo

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WJAC TV

Missing Maryland man found safe in western PA

Authorities say the missing Maryland man, 34-year-old Purvish Bhatt, was found safe Wednesday evening. Police say he was found in the western part of the state after he was believed to be in our area. He was to be reunited with his family last night, according to authorities. ORIGINAL |
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Milton PD announces promotions

MILTON, Del. – Congrats to both Cheyenne Rivera and Cole Jackson of the Milton Police Department on their recent promotions. Both were promoted from the Patrol Division to the position of Corporal. Big congrats to both of you and thank you for continuing to serve our local communities. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy