Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 9 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Kent Island saved their best performance for the final week of the regular season. The Bucs defeat their arch-rivals Queen Anne’s, 42-14, thanks to five rushing touchdowns from running back Kasey Heath. The win caps an 8-game winning streak to finish the season for the Bucs.
WMDT.com
Kasey Heath shines in season finale win over the Lions
STEVENSVILLE, Md.– Kent Island defeated Queen Anne’s in a final score of 42-14 on Friday night. KI would get on the board first with a Keegan O’Brien touchdown to give the Bucs the 7-0 lead. QA would bite right back as Kj Smothers would break free for the long touchdown run to tie it up at 7-7.
WGMD Radio
Laurel-Seaford Football Game Closed Attendance
If you planned to attend the Laurel-Seaford football game tonight – all tickets have been canceled and money will be refunded. Laurel Superintendent Shawn Larrimore posted this earlier today…
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team comes from behind to beat Easton
(Oct. 28, 2022) The lead changed hands several times during the football game between Stephen Decatur and Easton last Friday night. Decatur came from behind in the final minutes to win, 37-34, on the road. “It was a big win. There was seven lead changes in the game,” said Decatur...
WMDT.com
Parkside finishes season strong with win over Trojans
SALISBURY, Md. – Parkside finishes the 2022 regular season 3-6 with a 41-22 victory over Kent County. The Trojans two-game winning streak comes to an end, as they finish 2-7.
testudotimes.com
Multiple Terps make debut in Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Frostburg State
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said at Thursday’s practice that the Terps are not married to any performance in an exhibition game. But Frese did get to know her team a little bit in their first outing. With a plethora of new faces on the roster...
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel closes Seaford football game to the general public following 'credible intelligence'
Laurel High School announced that the general public will not be permitted to attend tonight's football game against Seaford. In a statement released on social media, Laurel said they learned of "credible intelligence from law enforcement", and made the decision to close the game to all spectators except Laurel's parents.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
It’s Camp Barnes Race Day: 50th Event Takes Place at Georgetown Speedway Tonight
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Camp Barnes Race Day!. Georgetown Speedway fires to life for its final weekend of racing on the 2022 calendar. The 50th Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race begins the Mid-Atlantic Championship weekend at the historic Sussex County half-mile. The J.W. Brown Logging big-block/small-block Modifieds...
WMDT.com
SU Professor receives IOC Diploma
SALISBURY, Md. – An Assistant Professor at Salisbury University recently received one of the highest honors from the International Olympic Committee. Dr. Laura Marinaro of the school’s Health Services Department received the IOC’s Diploma in Sports Nutrition. Only 900 people worldwide have completed this program since 2007.
fox5dc.com
Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV's Stan Stovall to conclude 50+-year broadcasting career in November
WBAL-TV 11 and veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall have set a date for his retirement. Stovall will deliver his final newscast,"11 News at 6:00 p.m.," with co-anchor Deborah Weiner on Nov. 23. In addition to tributes during his final newscast, Stovall's career as a local journalist will be...
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Indigo
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
WJAC TV
Missing Maryland man found safe in western PA
Authorities say the missing Maryland man, 34-year-old Purvish Bhatt, was found safe Wednesday evening. Police say he was found in the western part of the state after he was believed to be in our area. He was to be reunited with his family last night, according to authorities. ORIGINAL |
WMDT.com
Milton PD announces promotions
MILTON, Del. – Congrats to both Cheyenne Rivera and Cole Jackson of the Milton Police Department on their recent promotions. Both were promoted from the Patrol Division to the position of Corporal. Big congrats to both of you and thank you for continuing to serve our local communities. We...
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
Comments / 0