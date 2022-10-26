ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention

Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: University Press of Kentucky opens the book on publishing how-tos

The sideways “open book” logo of the University Press of Kentucky suggests that UPK is unique among university publishers. As a consortium that includes all of Kentucky’s state universities, six private colleges, and two historical societies, each constituent institution is represented on a statewide editorial board, which supervises the UPK imprint.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Special Olympics Kentucky flag football at TMU, 150 special athlete teams compete for state tournament

The 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season continues on Sunday, October 30, when more than 150 athletes on 14 teams compete at the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills. Teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions. Games get underway at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2

Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast

Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Election ’22: Advocates, opponents debate two controversial constitutional amendments on KET

Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out Monday night on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
KENTUCKY STATE
