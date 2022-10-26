Read full article on original website
Maddie Lawson, 15, is pursuing her first love — drag racing; already a veteran of the racetrack
There’s gotta be an easier way to earn a living. And a safer one, too. But Maddie Lawson continues to pursue her first love – drag racing. She’s been at it for some seven years – and she’s pretty good. Oh, did we forget to...
Be Concerned’s Andy Brunsman knows ‘one man’s junk is another’s treasure,’ made most of Statuette
Andy Brunsman, a vintage toy collector himself, appreciates that “one man’s junk is another’s treasure.”. As the director Be Concerned, a nonprofit serving the poor in Covington, he saw potential in the wealth of donations to the organizations Thrift Store. And, in fact, he is now selling...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness
Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
Special Olympics Kentucky flag football at TMU, 150 special athlete teams compete for state tournament
The 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season continues on Sunday, October 30, when more than 150 athletes on 14 teams compete at the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills. Teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions. Games get underway at...
Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships
Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead,...
It’s Cirque de New Wave at Ludlow Theater’s Bircus Brewing, supporting local youth, features Miss KY
Come dance with superstars as DJ Status spins 80s New Wave tunes and local “stars,” Ron Padgett of Pivot Realty MCs and NKY’s own Hannah Edelen, 2022’s Miss Kentucky, performs a circus act, “This is Me” from the Greatest Showman. It’s a Cirque du...
‘Rocking Your Role’ is theme of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, returning Nov. 3
The 2022 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit sponsored by PNC, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport. This unique event, now in its 7th year, supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. Themed, Rocking Your Role: Amplify Your Power,...
The SuperJox Lunch crowd convenes four times a year to talk sports, radio — and old times
It happens four-times-a-year. You might call it The Sports Equinox – but it has nothing to do with the seasons. Radio veterans gather at Barleycorn’s in Lakeside Park to relive the past – and boast about their successful careers – be it truthful or not. The...
Campbell County Public Library’s Nov. 4 Signature Series lecture to feature essayist Sarah Kurchak
Toronto-based writer and essayist Sarah Kurchak will discuss her memoir ‘I Overcame my Autism and all I got was this Lousy Anxiety Disorder’ during Campbell County Public Library’s final Signature Series event of 2022 on Friday, Nov. 4. Kurchak’s book examines topics from autism parenting culture to...
Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator
Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
Can’t help but look up to Norseman Noah Hupmann, 7’2″, who really stands out; NKY hosts media day
Please don’t get upset if Noah Hupmann seems to talk down to you. He’s not being disrespectful. In fact, Noah Hupmann talks down to, well, just about everyone. Noah Hupmann is a seven-foot-two-inch basketball player for Northern Kentucky University, and was quite visible as the Norse – men’s and women’s program – hosted their pre-season media luncheon, Thursday at the Truist Arena on the NKU campus.
IGLOOBARs are coming back to rooftop of Braxton Brewing — for ‘winter wonderland’ with a view
Braxton Brewing in Covington will once again offer a unique rooftop Winter Wonderland experience with IGLOOBARs on their rooftop. To utilize both their rooftop space during the winter months and offer a one-of-a-kind experience to taproom guests, Braxton Brewing Company is bringing back its unique “IGLOOBAR,” an elevated experience meant to transform Braxton’s rooftop with the feel of a premium ski resort.
Life Learning Center to hold second Foundations for A Better Life program graduation October 29
On Saturday, October 29, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its second graduation ceremony of 2022, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life. The Covington-based nonprofit delivers a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long-term employment, and...
Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region
Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading
Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.
More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention
Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
KCPL receives inaugural Library of Congress grant for project chronicling African American experience
History, art and technology, or H.A.T., have been combined in an innovative new Kenton County Public Library for project that will highlight the African American community. KCPL, in partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington and phrie worlds, have received the Inaugural Connecting Community Digital Initiative Libraries, Archives and Museums Grant from the Library of Congress. The project provides funds for a community research project centered on African American History in Covington.
City of Florence to celebrate annual Halloween night out October 25 at Thomas More Stadium
The City of Florence will celebrate its annual Halloween night out event “Nightmare at the Ballpark” Tuesday, October 25 at Thomas More Stadium. Adjustments to the annual family-friendly walk-through event have been made from previous years in an effort to accommodate the large attendance and promote a safe, healthy, and exciting experience for children, residents, city staff, and vendors.
Gaby Batshoun’s Global Business Solutions and NKU partnering on new GBS Tech and Innovation Center
Global Business Solutions, Inc. (GBS), a local IT & business technologies integrator, Inc. in partnership with Northern Kentucky University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new GBS Tech and Innovation Center at NKU’s Campbell Hall on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. By opening an on-campus extension of their...
