Ohio City, OH

hometownstations.com

For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire

Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26

Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Farmer dead after accident in field

WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
WESTON, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Two people injured in Lima shooting

LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Man killed in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Wanted Gregory Darby

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 10-30-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima City Schools treasurer resigns

LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
WANE-TV

Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bellefontaine Examiner

Jury finds Bush guilty of murder

One of four defendants in the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz was found guilty Friday on six felony counts and faces a life sentence. Josia Bush, 19, was found guilty of two counts of complicity to murder; one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Investigation under way

VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
VAN WERT, OH

